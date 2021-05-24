Rick Fox's Future on 'Morning Show Mysteries' Remains ... a Mystery

Rick Fox's Future on 'Morning Show Mysteries' Remains ... a MysteryBy Chris Barilla
May. 24 2021, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
After a brief hiatus, Morning Show Mysteries finally returned to the Hallmark Channel on April 10, 2021. The multi-movie extravaganza promised to be everything fans were anticipating, except for one change that has left some scratching their heads. Series mainstay Rick Fox is not set to appear.
Rick has become an important part of Morning Show Mysteries and his departure is raising a lot of questions amongst die-hard fans. So, why did Rick decide to leave Morning Show Mysteries? Here are the known details as they currently stand.
Why did Rick Fox leave 'Morning Show Mysteries'? His departure hasn't been confirmed by Hallmark ... yet.
Rick Fox has become a series mainstay through his role as Detective Ian Jackson in two of the channel's hit films, Mortal Mishaps and Murder on the Menu. But when Morning Show Mysteries returned in April it appeared as though Rick's character had been replaced. A new detective, played by Colin Lawrence, has seemingly taken over for the role that he formerly held, understandably leaving fans confused.
Since that release, Hallmark has not specified the fate of Rick's character. It's possible that this goes one of three ways though. First, it's very plausible that Rick simply left the series due to personal reasons. Second, producers could have just written Detective Jackson out of the show and have yet to explain why. And finally, it could be that Rick hasn't left the series at all and that his character is on an unexplained hiatus for which context will be given at a later date.
Regardless of the reasoning behind Rick's departure, fans of Morning Show Mysteries are confused why one of the series' biggest stars just up and left out of nowhere.
Conversely, some fans on Reddit think that Rick's character wasn't a good fit for the show.
According to a viral Reddit thread that emerged in the wake of the Morning Show Mysteries return, Rick could have very well been taken off the show because his character wasn't as successful as some think.
"I don't want to dunk too hard on Rick, but the character was sort of a failure. It may not have been him. Maybe the writers and director told him how to act. But the character was not good," the original commenter wrote. Many in the thread agreed with them.
Other fans who commented in the Reddit thread believed that the series didn't give Rick enough of a chance and wrote that they were looking forward to seeing how his on-screen romance with Billie Blessings, who is played by Holly Robinson Peete, developed as time went on. Rick and Holly were working hard to balance their newfound romance with the stress of detective work, and their dynamic provided an important plot backbone for recent entries into the series.
Since Hallmark has yet to confirm what is actually going on with Rick and Morning Show Mysteries, it's only a matter of time before fans see if he is actually posed to make a return or if that was the actual end of his tenure.
Catch Morning Show Mysteries weekdays on the Hallmark Channel.