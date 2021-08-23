Lexa Doig Has Seemingly Vanished From 'Aurora Teagarden Mysteries' — What's Going On?

The latest installment of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries delves into a highly unusual murder case, which amateur investigator Aurora Teagarden (Candace Cameron Bure) stumbles upon while "pre-honeymooning" with her hubby, Nick Miller (Niall Matter). The 17th movie in the series has already garnered praise thanks to its suspenseful plot. But there was one thing that intrigued fans the most: Why wasn't Lexa Doig in the movie?

In addition to her recurring role as Sally in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Lexa also signed on for projects like Virgin River as well as Chucky , a forthcoming TV show created by Don Mancini. The actress has yet to share the reasons why she remained absent from Honeymoon, Honeymurder. It's possible, however, that further scheduling clashes were behind the decision.

According to The Sun , Lexa was left with no choice but to pass up the opportunity to appear in 2018's Last Scene Alive because of scheduling clashes. A sought-after actress, she was set to shoot The Arrangement at the same time. Unfortunately for fans, it's uncertain why she didn't feature in Honeymoon, Honeymurder.

Lexa cemented herself as a crucial cast member with appearances in Aurora Teagarden Mystery: A Bone to Pick, A Bundle of Trouble: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery, and many others. The mightily talented actress only missed out on a few movies so far, including 2018's Last Scene Alive: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery and 2021's Honeymoon, Honeymurder.

Lexa appeared in hit shows like 'Stargate SG-1' before joining the cast of 'Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.'

A proud Toronto native, Lexa took up a keen interest in showbiz at a young age. Following a few modeling stints, she went on to appear in TV shows like The Hidden Room and TekWar. Lexa's first commercial breakthrough came about in 1999, when she landed Tina Backus's role in CI5: The New Professionals. The acting gig paved the way for even bigger opportunities, with appearances in Andromeda, Stargate SG-1, and many others.

Lexa met her husband, Michael Shanks, on the set of Andromeda — and it was love at first sight. The stars tied the knot on Aug. 2, 2003, at an intimate-feeling wedding ceremony held at the Brock House, a heritage mansion located in Vancouver, Canada. As they shared in an interview with TRNTO, the wedding was an impromptu affair. They went ring-shopping together, picking the right one at Diamonds Direct. They didn't go on a honeymoon, as they were too strapped for time.