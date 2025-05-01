What's Behind the Hate Toward Gal Gadot? Here's What Sparked the Ongoing Backlash For someone so famous, Gal Gadot has drawn a surprising amount of hate! By Allison DeGrushe Published May 1 2025, 4:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Over the years, Gal Gadot has become one of Hollywood's leading action stars. She rose to fame with her role as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe films and has since added several major credits to her resume, including Red Notice, Death on the Nile, and the 2025 live-action remake of Snow White.

However, like many high-profile celebrities, the Heart of Stone star has her fair share of vocal critics. So, what's behind all the backlash? Here's everything we know, including why some people hate Gal Gadot.

Why do people hate Gal Gadot?

Although she has a large fanbase and achieved global stardom, Gal Gadot has also become a polarizing figure in recent years. Much of the hate she receives stems from a combination of political controversies, out-of-touch public statements, and, well, ongoing debates about her acting abilities.

Arguably, the most significant source of backlash has been Gal's public stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As a former member of the Israel Defense Forces and a vocal supporter of the Israeli military, Gal has taken to social media multiple times and posted messages supporting Israel.

While these posts have been praised by some of her supporters, many, particularly those sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, view her statements as one-sided and lacking empathy for Palestinian suffering. Thus, this has sparked widespread backlash online, with critics accusing her of using her platform to promote a biased narrative.

Another moment that significantly tarnished Gal's public image came in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to uplift people during lockdowns, the Fast and Furious actress gathered a group of fellow celebs for a virtual sing-along of John Lennon's "Imagine," which she shared on Instagram.

However, instead of being seen as inspirational and encouraging, the video was widely panned as tone-deaf. At a time when millions of people were struggling with layoffs, illness, and isolation, the sight of wealthy celebrities singing from their luxury mansions struck many as insensitive.

Many people aren't too fond of Gal Gadot's acting either.

Beyond political and social missteps, Gal has also faced ongoing criticism regarding her acting skills. While she apparently has a commanding screen presence, many film lovers argue that her performances often lack depth and emotional range. Critics point out that Gal's acting can feel wooden, particularly in more dramatic roles, and suggest that much of her success is due to her appearance and physicality rather than her talents as an actress.

Even her breakout role as Wonder Woman wasn't without its share of controversy! When she was first cast in the iconic role, some fans pushed back. A lot of people pointed to her accent, arguing that Wonder Woman shouldn't have a foreign-sounding voice. Others criticized her physique, suggesting she didn't fully embody the strong, muscular image of an Amazonian warrior.