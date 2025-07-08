Why Does a BBL Smell? Exploring the Unpleasant Odor Some of Your Faves May Have Endured Multiple celebs, including Cardi B and 'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham, have admitted to having the procedure done. By Distractify Staff Published July 8 2025, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

While most people claim to appreciate natural bodies, it's challenging to feel that this is the case these days. Many who don't have the "perfect" body have made the difficult decision to undergo surgery to enhance any feature imaginable. You want to look more youthful? There's Botox readily available. And those who weren't blessed with a plump derriere can also have their needs met with a Brazilian Butt Lift, also known as a BBL.

Article continues below advertisement

BBLs are procedures that have gained popularity among celebrities and social media influencers alike. Multiple celebs, including Cardi B and Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, have admitted to having the procedure done. As BBLs are now familiar in pop and mainstream culture, the operation has its pros and cons. One significant con is a peculiar odor that can occur during post-operative care. Here's why the unpleasant smell happens and how to prevent it if you're considering having a BBL.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why does a BBL smell?

Patients who undergo BBLs have reported one of their side effects as a distinct smell that tends to linger. According to a , the odor has been described as "musty or slightly sour," though the smell isn't typically "overpowering." In most cases, the scent typically appears after a patient has been sweating or sitting for an extended period.

The doctor noted that the smell could be a post-op problem if other issues persist, including "redness, swelling, or fever, which could be signs of infection." Otherwise, the odor is harmless and is a normal byproduct of the liposuction and fat grafting process that occurs during the procedure.

Article continues below advertisement

"During the BBL procedure, small incisions are made to facilitate liposuction and fat transfer," Dr. Vasisht explained. "As the body heals, these incisions may release fluids that can contribute to odor if not properly managed. Additionally, the transferred fat cells can release fluids that, when trapped against the skin, create a breeding ground for bacteria."

Article continues below advertisement

How to get rid of BBL smell.

While no one can argue that having a BBL smell is unpleasant, there are preventive measures one can take to avoid the stench affecting them. In his blog, Dr. Vashisht suggested that patients "avoid complications and reduce the propensity for unseemly odors from your BBL" by paying extra attention to their general hygiene. This can be achieved by showering regularly with lukewarm water and fragrance-free soap that your surgeon recommends.

Other preventive measures include patting the skin dry with a clean towel and frequently changing your bed sheets and clothing to prevent moisture and bacterial accumulation. Patients are also advised to "maintain proper hygiene after using the restroom," use "antibacterial products," and avoid tight clothing while healing from the operation. The doctor insisted that patients wear loose-fitting, breathable garments made from natural materials, such as cotton.

Article continues below advertisement