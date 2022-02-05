Here's Why TikTok Cannot Stop Roasting This Cartoon Elephant From 'Sing'

Well, there’s a new smuck in town that everyone can’t stand — or rather, she's been around for a few years but recently slipped back into the spotlight with the release of her second movie. She's actually a fictional character in a children's movie, yet older TikTok users seem to have strong opinions on her.

Meena from Sing is the Internet's latest punching bag. But why? Let's break down all the hate surrounding Meena.