Why Does Kim Kardashian Always Wear Gloves? 5 Fan Theories

It’s not a secret that Kim struggles with a skin condition called psoriasis. Psoriasis causes itchy, scaly, red-colored patches all over one’s skin. Psoriasis flare-ups can last for weeks or months, becoming more prominent during stressful situations.

Kim’s fans have noticed that she’s dealing with a lot of stress lately as she's handling her very public and messy divorce from Kanye West. Is it possible the gloves have been aiding her with hiding her psoriasis flare-ups?