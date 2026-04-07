Why Does My iMessage Say Encrypted? iPhone Users Noticed Something New A small “encrypted” label in Messages caught Apple users off guard, but it’s not a brand new feature. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 7 2026, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Pexels

Toward the end of March 2026, Apple users who had updated their iPhones to the latest version started to collectively notice something weird. They’d open their messages, tap a conversation, and see a label that said “encrypted” with a lock icon at the top of the text message. It was inconsistently appearing on some — but not all — messages.

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This new label caused many Apple users to rush to platforms such as Reddit or TikTok and ask the same question: Why does my iMessages say encrypted on top? The short answer to the question is short and simple — iMessages are encrypted and have been for a while. Suddenly, this caused the conversation to shift: So, why is this label popping up now?

Source: Pexels

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Apple users were suddenly asking the same question: Why does my iMessages say encrypted?

Across Reddit, X, and TikTok, iPhone users started comparing what they were seeing. Some said the label only showed up in certain chats, while others were confused because they thought iMessage was already secure. A few people pointed out that nothing about iMessage’s security had actually changed. It was the visibility that felt different. Still, that didn’t stop the confusion, especially when the label appeared inconsistently across conversations.

Others who were more blunt and annoyed with the question pointed out that the answer was right there. Even then, however, people weren’t looking to have the word encryption defined. What people wanted to know was why this label was suddenly showing up and why it was so inconsistent.

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The short answer is that iMessage was always encrypted — the label is what’s new.

iMessage has used end-to-end encryption for years. That means messages are protected while they’re sent between devices. So, only the people in the conversation can read them. What’s changed is that Apple started making that protection more visible. During testing for newer iOS updates, per 9To5Mac.com, the company introduced an “encrypted” label so users can clearly see which conversations have that level of security.

Source: Pexels

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This means that while the label is new, the feature itself isn’t. This is a security feature that has been active for a while, Apple just decided to put it more in the face of Apple users with a new update.

The update is connected to changes in how iPhones handle RCS messaging.

According to 9To5Mac.com, part of the reason this label is appearing now has to do with Apple working on encryption for RCS messages. RCS is used for certain cross-platform texts. Unfortunately, it hasn’t always had the same built-in privacy as iMessage. As Apple tests adding end-to-end encryption to RCS, it also needs a way to show users which conversations are protected. That’s where the label comes in.

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Apple is testing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages in iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and macOS Tahoe betas



This new feature will enable RCS conversations to offer a level of protection equivalent to iMessage. Encrypted messages will display a padlock icon, and the feature… pic.twitter.com/g7yorE49SG — AppleDrop (@TheAppleDrop) February 16, 2026

There’s no need to worry if you’re seeing the label.

If anything, the label is just a reminder of something that was already there. Your messages aren’t suddenly behaving differently. Furthermore, nothing about your privacy has been reduced.

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In iOS 26.4 Beta 1 if you are using iMessage with someone it now says encrypted at the top of the message or if you start a new message with someone using iMessage. pic.twitter.com/EVv3PrDfvZ — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) February 18, 2026