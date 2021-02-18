Paris Hilton Wears Fingerless Gloves Because She's 'Sliving' Her Best Life

If there's anything that Paris Hilton is known for, besides saying, "That's hot," it's making a path for herself and making sure everything she does is a trend we all need to follow. She's even transformed her public image from that of a stereotypical blond to an accomplished businesswoman with a number of brands under her belt.

In one of her latest moves for world domination, Paris has started wearing fingerless gloves. This may seem unexpected, but they've become a staple in her wardrobe and she wears them all the time. Although the reason she wears them isn't what you might think. So why does Paris Hilton wear fingerless gloves ?

Why does Paris Hilton wear gloves?

Back in January 2020, Paris posted a YouTube video in a series titled Cooking With Paris. In that video, she shows her viewers how she cooks lasagna alongside her assistant and dog Diamond Baby. One of the best parts of this video is that little Diamond Baby has on a tiny little apron — it makes the video worth watching all on its own. Aside from the adorable apron, viewers can see that Paris wears these black fingerless gloves throughout, and eventually, she gives an explanation for them.

As she's grating mozzarella, Paris says that she wears the gloves because she's nervous she's going to cut her fingers. "I'm going to get another piece of cheese 'cause I'm scared I'm going to start grinding my fingers off," she says. "That's why I wear my chef gloves. They're usually for sliving but now that it's 2020, you're still going to see sliving, but sliving it in a different way." She has worn gloves for a while in and out of the kitchen, but this is the only explanation she's given.

