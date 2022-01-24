Tony Romo Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring, but He's Happily Married Nonetheless

In an interview in 2020, Tony also said that he had to trick Candice into going out with him the first time.

“I was like, ‘A bunch of us are going to a movie tonight if you want to join in,'” Tony said on an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “‘I can come by, swing by, pick you up around seven if you want.’ She was like, ‘Oh, yeah, okay. Great.’ Sure enough, I show up 6:55 or something like that. She gets out, I’m like, ‘Ah, everyone dropped out. It’s just me and you.’”