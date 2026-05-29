Why Thomas Kean’s Absence From Congress Is Becoming a Bigger Political Problem Kean has shared little about his medical issue, leaving voters to fill in the blanks during an election year. By Darrell Marrow Published May 29 2026, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tomkean

Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. has been away from Congress for months, and voters are asking questions. The New Jersey Republican has not cast a House vote since March 5, and he has not posted any images of himself on social media.

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Kean represents New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, a competitive seat that covers Hunterdon and Warren counties, along with parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties. Unfortunately, he has not been seen for some time, and now residents are starting to wonder about his whereabouts.

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Why has Thomas Kean been absent from Congress?

Kean has said he is dealing with a personal medical issue. However, he has not publicly shared the exact diagnosis or details of the condition. In April, Kean posted a statement explaining that doctors expected him to recover. “My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon,” he said, per The New York Times. “I expect to return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent.”

He also acknowledged how unusual the absence looked. “I take my responsibilities seriously and have a strong record of showing up and delivering, which makes this absence all the more difficult,” Kean said. Additionally, House Speaker Mike Johnson told the New Jersey Globe that he spoke with Kean by phone. Johnson said Kean is expected to return to Congress very soon. He is attending to a personal health matter and expects to be back to 100% very soon,” Johnson said.

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Kean first won his congressional seat in 2022 after defeating Democrat Tom Malinowski. Before Congress, Kean spent years in New Jersey politics. He won election to the New Jersey General Assembly in 2001, moved to the state Senate in 2003, and served as Senate Republican leader for 14 years.

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Why does Thomas Kean’s absence matter?

In Congress, showing up to work is essential. Members vote on bills, sit on committees, respond to major national issues, and represent their districts in real time. Kean’s absence comes while Republicans hold a narrow House majority, so every missing vote can make life harder for party leaders. The timing also adds pressure. Kean is running for another term in New Jersey’s 7th District, and voters still want to know when their congressman plans to return.

Additionally, Kean’s stock-trading controversy prompted more questions. According to Forbes, Kean was still tied to stock trading disclosures during his months-long absence. Public congressional records show a May 22 periodic transaction report digitally signed by Kean. The report listed transactions involving Analog Devices, First Citizens BancShares, nVent Electric, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Texas Instruments.