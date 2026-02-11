As Protests Against ICE Continue in the U.S., Folks Wonder Why Agents Are in Italy United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but why? By Niko Mann Published Feb. 11 2026, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @aljazeeraenglish

As President Donald Trump continues to allow United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to terrorize U.S. citizens and residents, folks want to know why in the world ICE agents are in Italy. ICE agents have killed two people in Minneapolis, Minn., during immigration raids, and their presence is unwanted by most of the city.

Protests against ICE continue in Minneapolis, and now, people are protesting the federal agency in Italy as well after ICE agents landed in the country. So, why is ICE in Italy?

Why is ICE in Italy?

ICE is in Italy to provide security for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, per the Associated Press. A unit within ICE, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), often sends officers overseas to provide security for occasions like the Olympics. HSI officers and ICE agents are a separate unit from ICE's Enforcement and Removal Op, the unit currently terrorizing U.S. residents.

After Italians learned that an ICE would be in the country for the 2026 Winter Olympics, they took to the streets to protest. The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, said that ICE is not welcome in the city. The opening ceremony took place in Milan, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance was in attendance. Vance was apparently unwelcome as well, because the crowd booed loudly after his presence was revealed, according to Democracy Now.

"This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips," said Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala. "It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt."

Italians also hit the streets to protest ICE. A video shared by Al Jazeera English featured hundreds of people protesting with signs that read "Stop the Gestapo from killing people." The video was shot on Jan. 31 and shared on Instagram with the caption, "Hundreds of protesters in #Italy have denounced plans to bring ICE agents from the #US to the Winter Olympics in Milan that begin on Friday. ⁠⁠Italy's interior ministry says ICE will only operate at U.S. diplomatic offices and won’t be patrolling on the ground.⁠"

Martina Sinatorri, a youth political group leader in Italy, said of Trump, "We do not accept that a militia of some kind ... the personal militia of the United States can come to our country, can come to our city without us aknowledging the fact that he has spilled blood, he has spilled violence, he has brought out the worst in a country, that for our country, has been a reference point a lot of time."

Italians in Milan out in the streets protesting reports of ICE Nazis coming there for the Winter Olympics



📹by @Devin_Heroux pic.twitter.com/uo6JULnL5N — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 31, 2026