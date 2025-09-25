President Donald Trump Is Desperately Trying to Indict James Comey — Here's Why "We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 25 2025, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For some reason, President Donald Trump does not want former FBI Director James Comey to live his best retired life. The Department of Justice is threatening to indict Comey, who has also been the subject of intense scrutiny for different reasons. In May 2025, he was interviewed by US Secret Service agents at their Washington, DC, field office in response to an Instagram post. You are reading that correctly.

While strolling along a beach with his wife, Comey spotted seashells that were arranged to form the numbers 8647. Without realizing what that could mean, he snapped a pic and shared it on Instagram. Comey later learned this was an alleged call to violence against President Donald Trump, so he removed the post. Remember when we said the president is trying to indict Comey? It's not about Instagram. Here's what we know.

Why is James Comedy being indicted?

According to The New York Times, President Trump is pressuring the federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia to indict Comey, alleging that he lied to Congress in connection with the FBI investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia. John P. Fishwick, who served as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia from 2015 to 2017, told the outlet that "perjury is a very difficult crime to prove," adding that the state has to prove Comey knowingly lied.

An investigation into Comey that spanned several months failed to establish probably cause of a crime, reports ABC News. The indictment would come from Trump’s former personal attorney Lindsey Halligan, who was appointed following the resignation of Erik Siebert, who left the office after refusing to bring charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James over unfounded allegations of mortgage fraud.

The impending indictment is on the heels of a controversial post to Truth Social from President Trump, who gave orders to Attorney General Pam Bondi. "We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility," he wrote. President Trump then called for prosecutions against Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

President Donald Trump was angry at Comey over Hillary Clinton's emails.

When President Trump took office the first time in January 2017, he wasted no time in firing then-FBI Director James Comey four months later, stating in a letter, "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission." Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wrote in a memo that the firing was due to Comey's so-called mishandling of the investigation surrounding Hillary Clinton's emails, per CNBC.

Hillary Clinton tells @TheView: "I would have won but for Jim Comey's letter." https://t.co/9hHtaMkisn pic.twitter.com/5N3K4IQPqE — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2017