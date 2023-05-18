Home > Television > Jeopardy! Source: ABC We'll Take "Why Is 'Jeopardy! Masters' Not on Tonight?" for $1200, Ken Why is 'Jeopardy! Masters' not on tonight? The series, hosted by Ken Jennings, is taking the night off on Thursday, May 17, 2023. By Allison DeGrushe May 18 2023, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Since early May 2023, six notable Jeopardy! champions have been going head-to-head in a round-robin tournament known as Jeopardy! Masters. Each week, the contestants go head to head in a Champions League-style event to win the coveted title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion.

With the competition coming to an end, fans are eager to see who will come out on top. Unfortunately, they'll have to wait a bit longer because Jeopardy! Masters is taking the night off. Why is that? Keep reading to find out.



Why is 'Jeopardy! Masters' not on tonight, May 17, 2023?

Ahead of the series premiere, ABC made it very clear to viewers how the Jeopardy! Masters episode release schedule would work. The show will air three one-hour episodes a week, from Monday to Wednesday, all leading up to the nail-biting Jeopardy! Masters season finale on May 24, 2023.

So, with today being Thursday, May 17, that means Jeopardy! Masters is taking the next few nights off and will resume on Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m. EST. But don't fret; there's still plenty for you to watch!

For starters, you can tune in for the regularly scheduled episode of Jeopardy!, which will see reigning champ Ben Chan face off against two new contestants. His six-day total is $182,000, but can he extend his lead? Only time will tell, but you can find out when the episode airs at 7 p.m. EST.

Following the new episode of Jeopardy! is "America's Game" — Wheel of Fortune. There's nothing better than solving puzzles and yelling at the contestants who struggle to solve a relatively easy puzzle.