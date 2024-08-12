Why Is Kelly Ripa Missing From 'Live'? Here's the Scoop
Once you learn the reason, you'll totally understand.
We're all about having a morning routine, and we know that when that routine gets disrupted, it can feel jarring.
This can include that less-than-pleasant moment when you realize your daily morning show looks different from usual — i.e., the host is missing.
This, unfortunately, has been the case recently with Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Michael.
So where is Kelly exactly, and why is she missing from her seat on Live? And more importantly: Is she coming back? Don't worry, fans — we have all the info below.
Why is Kelly Ripa not on her show? 'Live' has been missing its co-host.
As viewers know, Kelly usually hosts the show alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos. But if you tuned in during the week of Aug. 5, 2024, you likely noticed that Kelly was MIA. And if you tuned in on Monday, Aug. 12, and noticed that Kelly still hadn't returned, then you're probably demanding some answers.
Luckily, the answer — according to a production source who spoke to Decider — is that Kelly and her family are simply on their annual summer vacation. In fact, we even took a peek at the family's separate Instagram pages to see if we could get any clues, but all we found was a picture of eldest son Michael in front of a cool waterfall, which doesn't exactly narrow things down. But at least it looks like fun!
OK, OK, so now that we have that out of the way ... when can we expect Kelly back on Live? Sadly, that's something we can't predict. But at least we know that the family is simply enjoying a nice getaway together. After all, Kelly and Michael are definitely busy with their various gigs, so they probably could use a breather.