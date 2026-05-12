Why LSU Is Called the Tigers Sent Some Fans Down a Civil War Rabbit Hole LSU’s “Tigers” nickname really does trace back to Louisiana military history. By Trisha Faulkner Published May 12 2026, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Most college football fans probably don’t spend much time wondering how their school got its mascot name. It’s just one of those things that exists in the background until somebody on Reddit, TikTok, or X randomly brings it up and suddenly everyone’s opening fifteen browser tabs at once. That’s pretty much what keeps happening with LSU.

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Every so often, somebody asks a simple question online: Why is LSU called the Tigers? Almost immediately, the conversation turns into a full-on Civil War history lesson, complete with amateur historians, confused football fans, sarcastic jokes, and people arguing about whether the school’s mascot history is more complicated than they realized. LSU’s “Tigers” nickname really does trace back to Louisiana military history. Like most internet history debates, however, the full story has always left college football fans with mixed feelings.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

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Why is LSU called the Tigers? It traces back to the Louisiana Tigers regiment.

According to multiple Civil War historians, including Terry L. Jones and Scott L. Mingus via Wikipedia, the school’s “Tigers” nickname was inspired by the Louisiana Tigers, a nickname given to Confederate soldiers from Louisiana during the Civil War. The name originally referred to a specific New Orleans unit called the “Tiger Rifles” before eventually expanding to larger Louisiana regiments within the Army of Northern Virginia. Historians described the Louisiana Tigers as fierce but notoriously undisciplined fighters with a reputation for aggressive battlefield tactics.

According to 4 WWL TV, LSU itself acknowledged the connection back in 2017 after an online petition questioned the mascot’s origins. The university confirmed the tiger mascot was adopted in the 1890s, “based on lore about the battlefield ferociousness of a Louisiana regiment operating in Northern Virginia.” That explanation tends to surprise people online because many fans simply assumed LSU picked the tiger because it sounded intimidating or because of the Bengal tiger connection tied to Mike the Tiger.

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One Reddit user jokingly answered the question with, “The Bengal Tiger and LSU.” Deeper in the Reddit thread, however, people started unpacking the actual Civil War history behind the nickname. One commenter explained that the original Louisiana Tigers were “Irish and German immigrants who mostly worked as dockhands in New Orleans.” Another pointed out that the “Tiger” nickname eventually expanded to refer to many Louisiana Confederate troops more broadly.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

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The name continues to spark debate and mixed feelings on social media.

Part of why this topic keeps resurfacing is that conversations about Confederate symbolism in the South rarely stay simple for very long. Some LSU fans treat the history as old sports trivia that evolved into something much larger over time. Others feel uncomfortable learning that a modern college mascot traces back to Confederate military lore at all. One commenter bluntly wrote, “A confederate regiment, unless I’m mistaken.” Another added, “Kind of ironic when you look at the composition of the football team itself.”

In the 1930’s, the university introduced a live tiger mascot.

Over the decades, the “Tigers” nickname became inseparable from LSU sports itself. This was especially true after the university introduced live tiger mascots beginning with Mike I in 1936. What started as a football nickname eventually became one of the most recognizable traditions in college athletics. Per Mike the Tiger’s official website, Mike the Tiger’s history alone stretches across generations of LSU culture.