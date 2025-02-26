Apparently, Ringing in Your Left Ear Means You’re Connected to the Spiritual World So, you’re telling me the ringing in my ears could be more than just a buildup of earwax? By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 26 2025, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@alexieotto;Pexels

It’s long been believed that ringing in your ears means someone is talking behind your back, but that’s yet to be scientifically proven. Instead, science has revealed what ringing in your ears actually means. According to Cleveland Clinic, when you hear ringing in your ears, it’s a condition called tinnitus, which is common, particularly among older adults. The ringing is produced internally, meaning others can't hear it, and it’s often caused by hearing loss, ear injury, or earwax buildup.

But according to a viral TikTok shared by @alexieotto, ringing in the left and right ears has different meanings, one of which suggests you're connected to the spiritual world. If you're into that sort of thing or believe there’s a deeper meaning behind everyday experiences, keep reading to find out more about her theory.

Why is my left ear ringing? Could it have a spiritual meaning?

If you constantly hear ringing in your ears, it means you’re "hypersensitive to the spirit realm," according to TikToker @alexieotto. If the ringing is in your left ear only, it means "your spirit guide or your angel is trying to contact you."

In this case, she suggests you need to be highly aware of your surroundings, as they might be trying to send you a message. Pay attention to who you’re with and what’s happening around you, as the message could relate to that specific situation at the moment the ringing starts.

Maybe you’ve crossed paths with someone important, like the love of your life, and don’t even know it. Or, on the flip side, perhaps you’ve unknowingly found yourself in a dangerous situation.

Also, tune in to your thoughts and feelings at that time, as they may be linked to the message your spirit guide is sending. Keep an eye out for angel numbers or any synchronistic events happening around you. It may sound like a lot to focus on, but if your spirit guide or angel is trying to communicate with you, you’ll want to be able to decode the message.

So, what does ringing in the right ear mean?

Now, if the ringing is in your right ear, it means you've "shifted levels of consciousness" in the blink of an eye, according to @alexieotto. Similar to the ringing in your left ear, she suggests you should journal or make a note of how you were feeling before and after the ringing started, as well as the situation you were in or how your environment changed.

While several commenters were quick to dismiss @alexieotto’s spiritual explanation, attributing the ringing to tinnitus or, as one person jokingly put it, being "slapped by their mom," psychic and spiritual healer Jana Stern also believes ringing in the ears signals a spiritual connection.