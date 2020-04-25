'Roblox' Players Are Saying the Recent Ban Wave Is Terminating the Innocent

You live by the sword, you die by the sword, which is a mantra that a lot of cheaters, scammers, and all-around unwholesome players usually understand when it comes to "bending the rules" in online gaming.

They know that there's probably only a limited number of times that they have to pull off their in-game tomfoolery before it ultimately catches up with them and their account is suspended in a large-scale ban wave like the one that's going on in Roblox now.

The 'Roblox' ban wave isn't just targeting players who violate online rules.

Players noticed right away that the ban wave was put in place and as reddit user @beveragess reported, "There is currently a massive Roblox ban wave taking place at the moment and it’s entirely possible if you play you may get banned, it can range from being a one-day suspension to a flat out termination. So stay away from Roblox for a little while as it may be the difference from your account being banned or not."

However, there were other people quick to chime in, like Roblox subreddit moderator, @BrianReddus, who said that the Roblox ban wave is only targeting exploiters and is sparing the innocent, so to speak. "Hey everyone. So far this ban wave seems to explicitly target exploiters. If you don't exploit, then there's no danger of getting banned just by going on Roblox," the user explained. 'Please do not spread misinformation or you could be banned. If you can't verify something, don't spread it."