'Sid and Friends in the Morning' Fans Have Questions About Why Sid Rosenberg's Skin Is So Purple "He was just red like a video ago. Jesus, what's next, orange, yellow, blue?" By Chrissy Bobic Published June 2 2026, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Whether you know Sid Rosenberg because you listen to his outspoken political views on his radio show Sid and Friends in the Morning, or you've seen his reddish purple face in the news because of controversies about what he has said, you might have questions about him. But even those who have followed the radio host for years are still scratching their heads trying to figure out why Sid Rosenberg is purple.

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Well, to be fair, his complexion seems to range from very bronze to red to purple at different times. Sometimes, it seems to be linked to the lighting. Other times, he legitimately looks purple or beet red. There is even merch at WABC Radio linked to the ongoing commentary about his particular skin tone.

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Why is Sid Rosenberg purple?

Sid has never come out to explain why his skin looks purple or red more often than not. But the general belief seems to be that Sid just prefers to have tan skin and that he might go a little overboard with tanning to keep that year-round hue. And he knows all about the jokes people make at his expense, because on the WABC Radio website, there is a "Sid Rosenberg Rosen-Tan Color Workout T-Shirt" listed for sale.

Just because Sid hasn't explained why he looks purple, or red, or extremely tan, that doesn't mean people haven't come up with their own thoughts and commentary on it. Someone commented on a video of Sid on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "What miracle health supplement did this guy get into?"

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Sid Rosenberg encourages the Jewish community to be proud and not to "hide your yarmulkes." pic.twitter.com/gd4D4pLuh6 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) June 1, 2026

Another added, "What is going on with this camera? His complexion looks purple." To be fair, in that particular video, it does seem to be an issue with lighting. Even though Sid's skin color is often a topic of conversation or a way to make him the butt of jokes for listeners and even radio show guests.

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Sid Rosenberg faced controversy involving Zohran Mamdani.

While people continue to speculate on Sid's purple or red skin color, depending on the day and the lighting in his videos and streams, he continues to say whatever is on his mind. Even if what he says sometimes gets him into trouble. In March 2026, Sid made comments about New York City's mayor, Zohran Mamdani, and shared some serious allegations against the politician.

Hey Mamdani, sorry I won’t see you today! 😂😂

You know no decent person believes you? Last I checked this parade is on 5th Avenue in NEW YORK CITY today NOT Tel Aviv. Oh and Bibi isn’t here. So what’s the real excuse? Lemme guess? You placate the stupid Jews in New York to get… pic.twitter.com/UUuyDIj0gv — Sid Rosenberg (@sidrosenberg19) May 31, 2026

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He wrote about Mamdani in a since-deleted social media post, per CBS News, and called him an "America hating, Jew hating, Radical Islam cockroach running our once beautiful city." Later, Sid issued an apology for what he said. "To the mayor, and anyone else that I offended with my tweet on Saturday, I send out a heartfelt apology," he said, per his WABC Radio statement.