Why Is Taylor Swift a Knicks Fan? Singer's Connection to New York Explained "She's a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them." By Alisan Duran Published June 11 2026, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

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Her appearance immediately sparked discussion among fans, many of whom wondered about her connection to the team. Although Taylor is often associated with NFL games because of Travis Kelce, her latest NBA outing has renewed interest in her relationship with the Knicks.

Source: MEGA

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Why is Taylor Swift a Knicks fan?

Taylor appears to be a Knicks fan largely because of her longstanding connection to New York City and Madison Square Garden. Before Game 4, The New York Post's Page Six reported that Swift considers herself a Knicks supporter. A source told the outlet, "She's a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them. She is going with friends."

The singer has spent much of her adult life living in New York and has attended Knicks games for years. Her recent appearance at Madison Square Garden reinforced that connection, especially after she was spotted wearing a blue "Stevie Knicks" T-shirt while cheering on the team.

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Taylor Swift has a long history with Madison Square Garden

Taylor's ties to Madison Square Garden extend well beyond basketball. According to The Associated Press, she first performed at the iconic venue in 2009 during her Fearless tour and later celebrated her 30th birthday there during iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in 2019.

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Over the years, Madison Square Garden has become one of the venues most closely associated with Taylor's career in New York. She is also rumored to be having her wedding at MSG just days after the 2026 NBA finals wrap. That history helps explain why fans weren't surprised to see her supporting one of the arena's most recognizable teams.

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Taylor Swift celebrated the Knicks' Game 4 victory courtside

Taylor attended Game 4 alongside Este and Alana Haim before being joined later by Danielle Haim. The group watched as the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit and secured a dramatic 107-106 victory on OG Anunoby's tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining.