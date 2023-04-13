Home > Television > The Goldbergs Source: Getty Images Why Is 'The Goldbergs' Ending? Here's What We Know! The ABC series 'The Goldbergs' is set to end after Season 10. Here's everything we know about why the show is coming to an end. By D.M. Apr. 12 2023, Published 10:49 p.m. ET

After 10 years as a part of ABC’s primetime lineup, The Goldbergs is ending its run. The series, which first premiered in 2013, follows the wacky adventures of a family living in a suburban Philadelphia neighborhood. Jeff Garlin, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, and George Segal made up the show’s original cast and have since become beloved by fans.

Article continues below advertisement

However, it was recently revealed that the popular television series would be ending after 10 Seasons. “It’s been an honor to be part of The Goldbergs for the last decade. I’m really proud of what we accomplished with the show,” said Wendi (via Deadline).

Source: Getty Images Jeff Garlin, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and George Segal

Article continues below advertisement

News of the show’s ending has been met with mixed responses from fans. One Twitter user expressed disbelief to learn that the show was being axed after a decade. Another suggested that The Goldbergs should have been canceled “years ago.” And while ABC executives have simply suggested that the show has run its course, other factors may have contributed to the show’s demise.

‘The Goldbergs’ recently lost two major actors.

Fans of The Goldbergs are undoubtedly familiar with the dynamic of the fun-loving television family. When the show first premiered, Jeff starred as the family patriarch before a scandal prompted his exit. In December 2021, it was announced that Jeff would be leaving the ABC series following alleged misconduct investigations, according to Variety. Per the outlet, the actor and the network came to a mutual decision that he would not complete filming for Season 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Jeff Garlin

Years later, Wendi opened up about Jeff’s exit and suggested that she was not surprised by the move. “That was a long time coming,” she exclaimed, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. Adding, “It was like, ‘OK…Finally, someone is listening to us.’” Wendi did not get into further detail about Jeff’s departure and instead asked Andy Cohen to switch topics. She went on to suggest she had “PSTD” from the experience.

Article continues below advertisement

George, who starred as Albert “Pops” Goldberg, died in March 2021 following complications from bypass surgery, CNN reports. The Oscar-nominated actor had been a part of the show since its inception, starring as the witty and wise family elder. The Goldbergs paid tribute to George during the ninth Season premiere and included a title card, noting the entertainer’s death.

Ratings for ‘The Goldbergs’ have fallen in since Season 9.

Wendi was the first to seemingly predict that ratings for The Goldbergs would take a major hit following the cast mixups. “You can't keep asking your audience to mourn people,” she told Andy. Unfortunately, it appears that Wendi’s prediction was right. According to TV Insider, the ABC show is taking a big hit in Season 10 as ratings have dropped significantly. Per the outlet, Season 10 of the show has 2.43 million viewers less than Season 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Wendi McLendon-Covey and George Segal