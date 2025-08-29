Why Was Netflix’s ‘The Waterfront’ Canceled After One Season? Inside the Shocking Decision Dropping on Netflix on June 19, 2025, ‘The Waterfront’ consisted of eight hour-long episodes for its first (and now final) season. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 29 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

There are few worse feelings as a television watcher than getting attached to a series that is quickly canceled after just one season. Sadly for fans, Netflix’s family drama The Waterfront can now be added to the list of shows that are gone too soon. But what exactly was behind the decision to cancel it? Let’s find out.

Dropping on Netflix on June 19, 2025, The Waterfront consisted of eight hour-long episodes for its first (and now final) season. The family crime drama was executive-produced by Kevin Williamson, best known for creating the legendary teen drama Dawson’s Creek.



Why was ‘The Waterfront’ canceled after one season?

On Monday, Aug. 25, it was announced that despite a strong showing in the Top 10, Netflix decided to cancel The Waterfront after its freshman season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Inside sources previously shared that the completion rate, or the number of people who finish a series, was good for the series. Netflix didn’t think the viewership and the completion rate combined for The Waterfront were high enough for the series to be renewed.

Following the cancellation news, Kevin Williamson reacted and thanked fans, cast and crew.

“A big thank you to everyone who watched The Waterfront,” the screenwriter of the Scream franchise wrote on his Instagram Stories, per Entertainment Weekly. “While I’m sad the Buckleys won’t be back for Season 2, I’m celebrating the joy that was Season 1,” Kevin continued. “My heart is full of gratitude for all the people who brought their talents to the show in both NC and LA.”



He also took time out to thank the steaming service. “And thank you to Netflix for taking a chance on a very personal story. You were truly a joy to work with! It was one of the best experiences of my life! Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” Kevin’s message concluded.

Kevin previously explained how the origin for ‘The Waterfront’ hit close to home.

Upon the series’s debut, Kevin revealed that the story was loosely based on his late father’s criminal past and also details of his other family members. “It was sort of loosely inspired by my own family and my dad – and growing up in the ‘80s as the son of a fisherman,” he said in an exclusive interview with the New York Post. “But it was really small time stuff,” he added. “He was caught and arrested. He paid the price.”

Kevin told the outlet that he informed his father before his death that he would one day use his life as the basis of a show. “He always said, ‘Wait till I’m dead.’ But I do know my dad has a big sense of humor and I’m sure wherever he is, he’s happy knowing I did this show.”

