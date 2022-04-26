'Wild 'N Out' Live Tickets: Cities, Prices, Dates, and MoreBy Tatayana Yomary
Calling all Wild ‘N Out fans! VH1’s hit sketch-comedy show has been a fan-favorite since its inception in July 2005. Over the years, Nick Cannon has been instrumental in shining a light on upcoming and iconic comedians. Not to mention, the series continues to introduce viewers to the best in hip-hop and entertainment.
As Wild ‘N Out prepares for Season 18, it appears that the show is heading on the road, which means fans will be able to get up close and personal with their favorite comedians. Additionally, there may be a chance for fans to appear in promotional content for future seasons. Naturally, social media users are elated with the news.
So, how can you score Wild ‘N Out live tickets? What cities will the tour hit? Keep reading to get the full scoop.
‘Wild ‘N Out’ live tickets can be purchased on Live Nation.
It’s time to act fast! It's no secret that Wild ‘N Out live is one of the hottest shows to attend, and since many people are always on the hunt for tickets, scoring a coveted seat can be tricky.
Luckily, there are a plethora of seats available for Wild ‘N Out Live’s latest tour. According to Live Nation, Wild ‘N Out is scheduled to tour across the country from late May 2022 to early July 2022. The tour will span cities such as Atlanta, Charlotte, New Orleans, Dallas, and many more.
So far, ticket prices start at $39.50 and go up to over $500 for VIP packages. Folks looking for the VIP treatment will get “individual meet and greet access with Nick Cannon and members of the Wild 'N Out crew, access to the pre-show soundcheck and the Wild 'N Out VIP Lounge that includes appetizers, two drink tickets, photo booth and more.”
The VIP package also includes “one VIP parking space per order (where available), VIP lounge laminate pass, a VIP merch item, a photo op in front of the VIP backdrop, pre-show merch shopping, early entry, and VIP check-in with on-site host.”
Fans can expect the complete 'Wild ‘N Out' cast to be in attendance.
Aside from the comedians appearing on the show, the Wild ‘N Out crew makes it a point to be present for live shows. Fans can expect fan-favorites such as Justina Valentine, Emmanuel Hudson, Charlie Clips, Conceited, Karlous Miller, and DC Young Fly to be in attendance.
Attendees can also look forward to seeing some fresh faces, including Courtney Bledsoe, FatsDaBarber, Phillip Hudson, and more.
It goes without saying that tickets will only be available for a limited time. So, if you’re ready for a night of fun with the possibility of surprise guests, you’ll need to head over to Live Nation to scoop up your tickets immediately. Keep in mind, there is an eight ticket limit for all shows.
Catch new episodes of Wild ‘N Out Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.