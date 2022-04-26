As Wild ‘N Out prepares for Season 18, it appears that the show is heading on the road, which means fans will be able to get up close and personal with their favorite comedians. Additionally, there may be a chance for fans to appear in promotional content for future seasons. Naturally, social media users are elated with the news.

So, how can you score Wild ‘N Out live tickets? What cities will the tour hit? Keep reading to get the full scoop.