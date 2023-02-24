Is an Ice-T 'Law & Order' Spinoff Coming? Rumors Keep Circulating

Since 1999, Law & Order: SVU has been a staple in people's homes. Even if you didn't catch the episodes live on Thursday evenings, plenty of reruns are always airing to suck you into a binge. There have been many a night when we accidentally watched five episodes in a row with zero regrets. Sometimes we still had to get up to go to school in the morning but those were the days, weren't they?

For as long as Mariska Hargitay has been around (that's 24 seasons in case you were wondering), so has Ice-T. Ice-T joined Law & Order: SVU in the show's second season as Detective Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola, making him the longest-running actor in a television series, per NBC. With this achievement, and with Christopher Meloni getting his very own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, fans are wondering if Ice-T will be getting one as well. Let's find out!

Will Ice-T Get a ‘Law & Order’ spinoff?

Before rumors of a spinoff started circulating, there had been rumors that Ice-T may be leaving the show for years. Basically every time he takes a hiatus to do another project, fans freak out. Recently, signs have, once again, been pointing towards an exit.

A few weeks ago, a promo for an episode that heavily featured Detective Fin's storyline had fans spooked. The promo in question shows a man pointing a gun directly at Fin, holding a 20-year vendetta.

💥ATTENTION 💥@icetsdailygame is now live. Listen to me break down inspirational quotes every weekday on my new podcast Ice-T’s Daily Game on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts https://t.co/33xKUwk8Gh (https://t.co/33xKUwk8Gh)… https://t.co/8q5nbMeC8Q pic.twitter.com/jAyEW2TW7I — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 13, 2023

That promo, paired with Ice-T tweeting out that he was starting a podcast, Ice-T's Daily Game, convinced fans that he was focusing on other projects. Thankfully for all us, Fin made it out alive on SVU, and Ice-T took to Twitter again to negate the rumors.

FYI. People think I’m leaving SVU every time I do something else. Do they not understand I’ve got 20 Jobs! Simultaneously 💎 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 24, 2022

Need even more proof that Ice-T is in it for the long haul? He told Distractify exclusively, "I'm trying to stay on the show until they decide it's over... Dick Wolf knows I'm a franchise player. I'm there for the ride.” Ice-T also told Smashing Interviews, "I made a statement that I’ll be there until Mariska leaves. I think the show is Mariska’s show. I don’t think Mariska can be replaced, and fortunately, she’s still out buying s--t. So as long as she keeps spending money, I think I’ve got a job."

So, it looks like we can rest easy that Ice-T is staying. Now as for the spinoff rumors, we aren't too sure where these started, but it doesn't seem far from the realm of possibility since former co-star Chris Meloni, who's best known for playing (and still playing) Detective Elliot Stabler, received his own spinoff with Law & Order: Organized Crime.