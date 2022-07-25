Will Jay Be Able to See Spirits in Season 2 of 'Ghosts'? Here's What We Know

The lively spirits at the Woodstone Mansion are returning for a second season of the CBS sitcom Ghosts. Season 1 introduced us to freelance writer Sam (Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). After Sam inherits the old Woodstone Mansion from a relative, she and Jay decide to spruce it up and open it to the public as a B&B.

After Sam has a near-fatal accident at the Woodstone, she gains the ability to see the ghosts of the mansion. Will Jay be able to see spirits in Season 2?