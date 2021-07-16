Is 'Fear Street: 1666' the End of the Saga? Maybe Not

Halloween is still months away, but Netflix just gave us the horror film fix we didn’t know we needed. Along with Goosebumps, Fear Street is one of R.L. Stine’s most popular series to date, and now, viewers have an opportunity to learn the origin story of the Sunnyside Curse on the small screen.

Based on the book, which has sold more than 80,000 million copies to date, Fear Street: 1994 made its debut on the streaming service on July 2, and its sequel, Fear Street: 1978 , premiered the following week. On July 16, Netflix released Part 3 of the Sunnyside saga and we finally know the truth about Sarah Fier. So what happened in Fear Street: 1666 ? Read on for a recap.

What happened in 'Fear Street: 1666'? Here’s a recap.

In Fear Street: 1994, we met Deena Johnson, Deena’s brother, Josh, her girlfriend, Sam, and their friends, Kate and Simon. Although Kate and Simon don’t survive Part 1 of the trilogy, the ending teases that viewers would soon know the truth about how survivor Cindy Berman outsmarted the witch. But in Fear Street: 1666, viewers learned that the witch, Sarah Fier, was a victim of the Sunnyside Curse as well.

After hearing Cindy Berman’s story, Deena returns to the woods in hopes of touching Sarah Fier’s bones and saving Sam. But instead of getting a nosebleed, Deena travels back into the year 1666 and takes on the identity of Sarah, a closeted witch with a secret lover named Hannah — present-day Deena and Sam.

One night, when Sarah is getting busy with her boo in the woods, her frenemy, Solomon, sneaks into her home and steals her book of spells. Solomon later makes a deal with the Devil that requires him and the rest of his family lineage to sacrifice a Sunnysider every few years. This brings us to Sheriff Nick Goode, the descendant of Solomon and the culprit behind the recent murders in town.

In the end, Deena stabs Nick in the eye, ending Solomon’s curse for good... or so she thinks. In the final moments of the film, viewers find that Sarah’s book of spells may have fallen into the wrong hands once again. So will there be a Part 4 of Fear Street?

