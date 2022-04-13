Inspired by the life and art of American cartoonist Keith Knight, Woke also sees Keith as a co-creator alongside Marshall Todd. Considering its sophomore season was just released, it's not alarming that Woke has neither been canceled nor renewed for a third season.

Despite the series' politically current plot, its Rotten Tomatoes score of 74 percent doesn't have us dying to binge-watch the series. We'd rather turn on impactful comedies like A Black Lady Sketch Show or Insecure (not to compare them).