'Street Fighter 6' Is Nearly Here, but Prospective Fans Are Hoping for Another Beta

By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 23 2023, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

In the first PlayStation State of Play conference of 2023, Capcom unveiled more information on the upcoming Street Fighter 6. The latest installment of the long-running fighting game franchise is set to introduce all new mechanics and play styles to the fight as classic Street Fighter characters get new character designs and upgraded movesets. The State of Play revealed staple fighters like Cammy and Zangief with new outfits while also introducing newcomer Lily to the roster.

Hype for the new Street Fighter has been steadily building since its announcement back in February 2022. The game was even recently announced to be included in the fighting game lineup for Evo 2023 several months prior to its release. With the highly-anticipated game on the horizon, fans are still hoping to check out the game early in another beta. Capcom has already hosted two closed betas in the past, but can we expect a third?

Will there be a 'Street Fighter 6' beta 3? Here's what we know.

In case you weren't aware, a closed beta is a period during which video game studios release early versions of their game for prospective players to check out and provide feedback before they officially come out. Some offer open betas, where all players are free to check out early builds of upcoming titles. Others host closed betas, where folks can apply to participate in the beta and a select few are chosen.

Street Fighter 6 has previously held two closed betas, one from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2022, and another shortly after from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19 of the same year. Esports.net reported that fan reaction to the first two betas has been largely positive, with players and content creators praising the game's style and new Drive System mechanics. The game's release is still a few months away, but there is currently no news on whether or not a third beta will be held to whet people's appetites.