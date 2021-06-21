People Are Saying That Netflix's 'Wish Dragon' Is Basically 'Aladdin'

This same "bootleg" mentality applies to movie properties too, but is that the cause of the Wish Dragon vs. Aladdin debate?

There are plenty of memes on the internet lampooning the "Wish" versions of popular products. If you've ever been on the receiving end of the "Wish bait and switch," then my heart goes out to you: There are fewer consumer experiences more disappointing that being tricked by either false advertising or your own wishful thinking.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Netflix movie Wish Dragon .

Netflix's 'Wish Dragon' vs. 'Aladdin': What's the fuss?

Movie and TV plots aren't exactly original, and they never have been. William Shakespeare straight up stole the plotlines for every single one of his plays (except The Tempest), but that doesn't really change the fact that the dude is a legend. No one else told Shakespeare to put a bunch of dirty jokes and wordplay in these plotlines, so it's up to the director/crew to put their own unique fingerprint on the property they're working with.

That still doesn't stop people from crying foul whenever there's a popular movie or show that seems to straight up rip off another well-known flick, especially if it was successful and/or was a cultural phenomenon. Which is exactly what's happening with Wish Dragon and Aladdin. The new Netflix movie is being lambasted as a "carbon copy" clone of Aladdin. Redditor sam_thunderdogs breaks it all down.

So I just watched the preview for Wish Dragon on Netflix... it's like, literally Aladdin? 🤔 — 💖JVD (@JennVanDamsel) June 18, 2021

Sam_thunderdogs writes: "It even has the same jokes and exact same set-up. How can a studio like Sony get away with this in 2021? I'm not even mad just bewildered. Some similarities I noticed: Protagonist is poor and is in love with someone far above their station

He finds a magical, wise-cracking being in an old artefact

Said being gives him 3 wishes and wishes to hurry it up as he has been trapped in the artefact for a long period of time

Protagonist tricks being into flying him away but not using one of his wishes

Protagonist uses first wish to pretend to be rich so he can talk to the love interest at same perceived social level

Being does not allow for wishes to involve someone falling in love Please tell me if I missed any from the trailer but my god, it's just Aladdin."

Wish Dragon is a very contemporary, yet very charming take on Aladdin with interesting characters, pretty and colorful artwork from Base Animation, and a bunch of welcome twists to the classic story.



Admittedly flawed in places, but an enjoyable film regardless. pic.twitter.com/LQkrDOWpub — Toon4Thought (@Toon4Thought) June 14, 2021

On the surface, yes, the two movies are extremely similar. They both feature a "wish" dynamic. They both feature a magical, wise-cracking sidekick. And they both feature a guy who's in love with a girl from a different social standing. However, CBR has pointed out some key differences between the two flicks. After Li Na discovers that Din isn't a prince midway through the movie, it provides a more "realistic approach" to the conflict between these two characters.

the wish dragon was it the movie? it's like aladdin I heard it's good... — 샤피카 ⁷🧈 (@YoongsRa01) June 21, 2021

This forces Din and Li Na to reevaluate themselves individually and doesn't put a bow on the ending like Aladdin, where getting a significant other magically solves everyone's problems. Yes, like Aladdin, Wish Dragon features tons of magic, but, as corny as it sounds, the real magic was in their own personal quests of self-discovery. But dagnammit, it's the truth.

Watched Wish Dragon last night. Okay story, felt a bit too Aladdin for me. Animation looked... more like liquid in action parts, but overall had its charm.



And Long was kinda cool (Because dragon...)



Film : 6/10

Dragon : 8/10 pic.twitter.com/swFS3SXGtu — No one (@VolfMech) June 13, 2021