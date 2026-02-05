Woody Allen Has Five Kids but Only One Is His Biological Child — You Definitely Know Him Woody Allen's biological son doesn't speak to him anymore. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 5 2026, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The love life of Woody Allen has been marked by two very public relationships. One was with actor Mia Farrow, whom he dated for 12 years. They ended things in the early 1990s. Around that time, Woody began dating the woman he would go on to marry: Soon-Yi Farrow Previn. She was the adopted daughter of Mia, but not Woody, and is 35 years his junior.

Article continues below advertisement

When Mia adopted Soon-Yi in 1978, the young girl was about 8 years old. Mia was still married to her second husband, André Previn. They were divorced the following year. In August 1992, Soon-Yi released a statement to Newsweek about her new relationship with Woody. She said she never knew him as a father. At the time, Woody only had one biological child.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Woody Allen's only biological child is Ronan Farrow.

Woody and Mia had one biological child that the world knows thanks to his intrepid investigative reporting. Ronan Farrow was born on Dec. 19, 1987, in New York, N.Y. Three decades later, he won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for his work in exposing sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

In her piece for Newsweek, Soon-Yi mentioned one of the children Woody adopted with Mia. "The business of him molesting Dylan [Farrow] is so ridiculous that I won't dignify it with a comment," she wrote. "Why Dylan repeats her story is another matter, and a sinister one." Soon-Yi believes Dylan was pressured by Mia to lie about the allegations of sexual abuse. She referenced a video recording of Dylan made by Mia in August 1992, in which the 7-year-old describes the alleged abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan spoke publicly about the alleged abuse for the first time as an adult in October 2013. She recalled the events in a piece for Vanity Fair. Four months later, The New York Times ran an open letter from Dylan. For years, Ronan avoided commenting on his sister's alleged abuse, per The Hollywood Reporter. He changed his mind after he saw what the public did to women when they accused powerful men of bad things. "I believe my sister," said Ronan to THR. He also found her allegations to be credible.

Article continues below advertisement

Woody Allen has four adopted children.

Dylan was the central subject of the 2021 HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow. She is now a victims advocate for other survivors of abuse and helped get bill SB 654 passed in California, which "prevents unsupervised visitation with parents that have a history of abuse and makes a safe process for child testimony, has been heartbreaking but deeply rewarding," per WUWM.

Mia has 14 adopted children, two of whom were adopted by Woody. Dylan is one, and her brother Moses Farrow is the other. According to The Guardian, he is a therapist who "specializes in adoption trauma therapy, especially among children who have been adopted by parents of a different racial group, known as transracial adoption." Moses has publicly stated that he thinks Dylan's allegations are ridiculous and has severed ties with his mother.