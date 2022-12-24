The Prime Video Comedy 'Your Christmas or Mine?' Is Set in London — Was It Filmed There?
Imagine planning to surprise your significant other for Christmas, only to find out they've boarded a train to surprise you for Christmas on your home turf!
That's the Christmas-themed conundrum Hubert James Hughes (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley Taylor (Cora Kirk) find themselves in during the events of the Prime Video Your Christmas or Mine? rom-com.
Given that the great Christmas couple swap happens in England, was Your Christmas or Mine? actually filmed across the pond?
Here's what we know about the Your Christmas or Mine? filming location.
What was the primary filming location for 'Your Christmas or Mine?' (SPOILERS)
Warning: The following section contains spoilers for Your Christmas or Mine?
Your Christmas or Mine? stayed accurate to the setting of the Christmas tale by filming primarily at Pinewood Studios, a legendary movie production studio building based about 20 minutes from central London.
Many famous movies and television programs have been shot at Pinewood Studios. For example, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Andor, the Harry Potter films, the Willow Disney Plus series, and many more.
Not to mention Emily in Paris heartthrob Lucien Laviscount is in Your Christmas or Mine? too. (Sadly, it isn't looking good for Alfie and Emily's Christmas plans over in that show universe.)
Also, Lucien plays Hayley's fiancé Steve.
Spoiler alert — James (his first name is Hubert but he goes by James in the film) didn't realize that his girlfriend Hayley had a secret fiancé. However, Hayley had actually broken up with Steve, who clearly didn't get the holiday memo.
After Hayley and James spend Christmas-time with each other's families, they realize just how much they don't want to keep things a secret anymore. Naturally by the end of the film, they reunite and are happily dating with their families' knowledge.
How to stream 'Your Christmas or Mine?' now.
If you have a Prime Video subscription you can stream Your Christmas or Mine? now. The movie is a Prime Video original (looks like the streamer is trying to compete with Netflix's impressive array of Christmas romantic films!)
Because it's a Prime Video original, you can't stream Your Christmas or Mine? anywhere else but Prime Video. The movie is 1 hour and 35 minutes long, making it a perfect quick Christmas flick.
So far, what are critics saying about the movie? Well, Decider gave the film the ultimate Christmas compliment, calling Your Christmas or Mine? "A holiday rom-com that’s less annoying than others of its ilk." In other words, its a winner!
You can stream Your Christmas or Mine? now, only on Prime Video.