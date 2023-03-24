Let’s Meet 'SVU's Zoe Greene - Eden Malyn - Before She Gets Famous

The chokehold that Law and Order: SVU has on our sleep schedule is unmatched. Can there please not be episode after episode starting at 10 p.m. and going until the wee hours of the morning, some of us have to wake up early! And once you're in a binge, it's hard to get out of it.

One of the things we love most about watching reruns, besides Benson and Stabler, is spotting famous people before they were famous. Everyone has done an episode of SVU: Elizabeth Banks, Zoe Saldana, and Alec Baldwin, just to name a few. Thursday, March 23, the episode features the character of Zoe Greene played by Eden Malyn. While she may not be famous yet, she's making her way there, having already appeared in roles on multiple TV shows. Let's meet Eden!

Who Is Zoe Greene on 'SVU'?

Source: NBC Zoe Greene (Eden Malyn) on SVU

Eden Malyn has done plenty of acting in TV/film, but she originally got her start on the stage, performing in shows as a child in Lakewood, OH and Detroit, MI. Her IMBD bio tells us that at the young age of 13, Eden went off to the Creative and Performing Arts school in Livonia, MI before heading to the American Musical and Dramatic Academy for college.

Eden has performed at some of the nation's top theatres, including Portland Stage and New York's own Second Stage. But some of her biggest success has been on TV. Eden has had roles on Criminal Minds, American Horror Story, House of Lies, Castle, and The Marvelous. Mrs. Maisel, Orange is the New Black and has even appeared on SVU before. As we said, this girl is #bookedandblessed.

Eden's top achievement was definitely being in the film, The Climb, that premiered at Cannes in France. The Climb is, "a look at the friendship between two guys that spans many years," and Eden plays Bianca. In addition to acting, Eden has her own acting coach business, Coach with Eden.

Is Eden Married?

Yes! Eden married fellow actor Babak Tafti in the spring of 2022. In a caption coinciding with a post honoring the day on Instagram, Eden wrote, "This was literally the most magical day of my life. We were floating on the love and support of our family and friends, who came together from far and wide to make this holy day shine. Love love love love love." Babak has been in tv shows such as Succession and Legacies.

What is the plot of Eden's episode of 'SVU'?

The synopsis of the March 23 SVU episode is, "An internet dating site becomes the source of terror for a young widow. Muncy struggles with Velasco’s absence." It is also rumored that fan favorite, Velasco may be leaving the show for good, and the synopsis doesn't help to make fans think otherwise. People started to speculate that Velasco may be "terminated" after drugging a witness.