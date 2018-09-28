7 Halloween Costumes You Won't Believe Were Actually Invented

In a way, it feels like the more we progress as a society, the less there is to invent. After all, we have computers so small they fit in our pockets, vacuum cleaners that move themselves, and all the nutrition of a regular meal packed into a beverage — and that's just in America. Don't even get us started on what's available in Japan.

So, as autumn rolls in and apple-bobbing grown-ups are beginning to think up their Halloween outfits, we've compiled some of the strangest costumes you won't believe were actually invented. They range from trendy to straight-up offensive, with a lot of trashy in the mix.

This list will confirm the notion that just because a concept was approved, it doesn't necessarily make the idea behind it a good one. Or at the very least, it'll leave you scratching your head, thinking WT actual F?!

Ghosted Costume Ghosting is a dating trend that's been around as long as time. As Issa Rae hilariously jokes in the "Wine Down" segment after the Insecure episode "Obsessed-Like," even cavemen were probably ghosting the women they were dating — but the cave-women weren't able to keep tabs on their men through social media.





And Instagram-stalking is why ghosting seems like such a modern phenomenon. So modern in fact, costume companies are trying to capitalize on the trend in time for Halloween.

Party City released this printed shirt-dress as a Women's Ghosted Costume with the following accompanying description: "If someone's blowing up your phone, ghost them in a Ghosted Costume for women! The costume is a hooded white dress designed to look like a ghost with a series of unanswered texts on the front. The texts include '???,' 'R U OK!?,' and more. Eager texters will know not to bother you in this Ghosted Costume!" Honestly, we feel attacked.

Chinese Person Costume It's hard to believe we have to spell this out, especially after we've already published an article on kid's costumes to avoid this year that puts a huge emphasis on why ethnicities are not costumes. Heard of cultural appropriation? It's when you use aspects of certain cultures out of context and without any knowledge of the people's history.

Kind of like putting on a red and gold patterned shirt, slapping on a mustache and pretending you're Asian. To be honest, whoever opts for this costume is probably also going to squint their eyes the entire evening so everyone else can guess what they are. How did this costume (and its name!) ever get approved?

Sexy Handmaid Costume No, you're not reading The Onion. As unfathomable as it may seem, someone invented a sexy version of the modest cloak certain characters wear in the Margaret Atwood-inspired Hulu show The Handmaid's Tale.

In case you're unfamiliar with its premise, most of the show takes place in a dystopian America where fertile women are forced into sexual slavery. Which begs the question: Why in the world was this costume invented?

And which team approved this copywriter's description: "An upsetting dystopian future has emerged where women no longer have a say. However, we say be bold and speak your mind in this exclusive Brave Red Maiden costume"?

Yandy, the makers of this questionable outfit and other outrageous revealing costumes (read on for more), pulled the item off their shelves, and issued the following statement on Twitter: "Over the last few hours, it has become obvious that [the costume] is being seen as a symbol of women’s oppression, rather than empowerment. This is unfortunate as it was not our intention on any level. Our initial inspiration to create the piece was through witnessing its use in recent months as a powerful protest image. Given the sincere, heartfelt response, supported by numerous personal stories we’ve received, we are removing the costume from our site.” Yikes.

Sexy Burka Costume It's not like they get a pass, but when no-name brands come up with insanely offensive costumes for the sake of publicity, we can kind of wrap our heads around it. When Amazon does it, it's truly mind-boggling.

This sexy burka costume, featuring a plunging neckline and super short skirt was modeled by a white woman, and the internet was absolutely not here for any of it. Amazon received massive backlash after people called the costume racist and disgusting, with others saying it was an affront and mockery of their religion.

The company heard the criticism loud and clear, and quickly removed the costume. However, a similar outfit featuring a white model who looks like he applied some darkening product to his skin, is still available on their website. What the actual what? We'd caution to stay away.

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Costume

Sexy costumes are tricky to begin with, as they hinge on the outdated concept that women have to be revealing if they wanted to look cute for Halloween. Elite Daily explains this much more eloquently, but just take Mean Girls as an example — everyone at the party is primed to swoon over the scantily-clad girls in bunny ears and ignore Lindsay Lohan, who's wearing an arguably much more Halloween-appropriate scary costume.

So while this costume doesn't mock a culture per se, it does take an aspect from the youngest member of the Kardashian clan's life and sexualizes it, thereby ridiculing her. Plus, for $60, you could definitely do better. We have faith in you.

Native American Hottie Costume We promised more from Yandy, and we are delivering. Although with a quick gloss of their website, you could definitely get there yourself. This is the brand that made sexy Harry Potter costumes a thing, after all.

And because costumes trivializing Native Americans have been around for a long time, you may not think twice when you see this one. But we're asking you to reconsider. Please.

These "hot" Native American costumes, whether they feature a flashy headdress and bandeau or are marketed as "Pocahottie," should 100% definitely be stayed away from this (and every) Halloween. It's grossly disrespectful to prey on a real culture, especially one that is so marginalized by our society. And to trivialize, sexualize and ultimately monetize them for a company's bottom line is absolutely horrifying.

Not to mention, as this person did on Twitter, "the rate of violence against native women is more than ten times the national average yet your company feels it is in their best interest to sell hypersexualised 'Indian' costumes. If you care about women, real ones not just fictional, then remove those costumes too." Or at least, definitely don't buy them.

Ugly Halloween Sweater If you've decided to stay away from all the highly problematic costumes this year, we applaud you. But we're here to bring you another questionable choice in Halloween trends this year: the ugly Halloween sweater costume.