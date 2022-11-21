Did '1899' Really Steal from a Comic Book Artist? Allegations Are Running Rampant

In fact, one astute fan referenced how H.P. Lovecraft inspired both 1899 and Black Silence, as well as the 2016 film, The Void, saying that the creators “drank from the same source.” Whether 1899 was a direct or inadvertent plagiarism, or if they have enough similarities for the claim to stand in copyright law, however, is still to be seen.

1899 is now available to view on Netflix.