'365 Days 3' Release Date — When Will Part 3 Arrive?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 28 2022, Published 9:08 a.m. ET
The second installment of the 365 Days franchise offers a rare glimpse into Laura and Massimo's early days as a married couple, showing the challenges they have to face to keep the burning hot flames alive.
365 Days and 365 Days: This Day end on a sizeable cliff-hanger, casting new doubt on Laura's odds of survival. The fan-favorite character nearly loses her life in a car crash in 365 Days. She gets shot at the end of 365 Days: This Day. What about 365 Days Part 3? When will it be released?
Netflix renewed '365 Days' for Part 2 (aka '365 Days: This Day') and Part 3 at the same time.
Netflix announced its decision to renew the franchise in the first half of 2021, per Deadline. The streaming giant renewed 365 Days for 365 Days Part 2 and 3 in one fell swoop, promising viewers hours of much-needed escapism and a whole lot of steamy scenes.
365 Days Part 2 (aka 365 Days: This Day) arrived on Netflix on April 27, 2022. The movie was predominantly filmed in Europe, with several scenes taking place in Warsaw, Poland. The crew also visited much-coveted tourist destinations like Sicily, Italy.
Unfortunately for fans, Netflix has yet to announce the exact release date of 365 Days Part 3. 365 Days: This Day came out nearly two years after the first movie. (365 Days was released on June 7, 2020, on Netflix.)
365 Days: This Day started filming in the spring of 2021. According to several reports, 365 Days: This Day and the third movie could have started filming around the same time — which could suggest that the wait time for the forthcoming movie will be shorter.
According to a rumor, 365 Days Part 3 could arrive on Netflix as early as September 2022. As a press release states, the movie is slated to arrive in 2022 — which should provide plenty of hope for fans.
'365 Days Part 3' will mark the return of cast members like Anna Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone.
Confirmed cast members for 365 Days Part 3 include Anna Maria Sieklucka, who portrays troubled heroine Laura Biel, and Michele Morrone, who portrays a mafioso with a heart of gold.
365 Days Part 2 ends with a brutal scene that casts serious doubt on the life of several characters, including Laura and Anna (Natasza Urbańska), who got shot. Other characters present at the scene of the shooting include Massimo, Adriano, and Nacho (Simone Susinna).
Simone, Magdalena Lamparska, the actress portraying Laura's best friend, Olga, and Otar Saralidze, who plays Domenico, are all rumored to be resuming their roles in 365 Days Part 3. Things are looking considerably bleaker for Natasza Urbańska, whose character looked quite lifeless at the end of 365 Days Part 2.
365 Days Part 2 is available on Netflix under the title of 365 Days: This Day now.