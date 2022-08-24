Aaliyah and Damon Dash’s Relationship Timeline: Their Love Story Was Tragically Cut Short

When she died, the “One in a Million” singer left behind many loved ones and fans who adored her talent and personality. Before Aaliyah died, she found love with producer and Roc-A-Fella’s co-founder Damon Dash.

Aaliyah and Damon’s relationship delighted hip-hop and R&B music fans worldwide but ended sooner than they hoped. Let’s look back at Aaliyah and Damon Dash’s relationship timeline.