Adam Goldberg Is a “Tattoo Collector,” As Fans of ‘The Equalizer’ Well Know

Adam is a “tattoo collector,” as he told The Daily Beast in 2015, and he often talks about his ink on social media. “At a an old friend’s tonight and my 4-year-old found my picture from a decade ago on the wall among many,” Adam tweeted in 2019. “He said he identified me by my tattoos. You know. Like a corpse.”

Read on for more on Adam’s tattoos, his tattoo muse, and his aspirations of becoming a tattoo himself!