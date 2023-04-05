Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: MGM Where Can You Stream 'Air'? New Movie Tells the Origins of Air Jordans By Kelly Corbett Apr. 5 2023, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Matt plays renowned sports executive Sonny Vaccaro, who ultimately helped Nike sign the then-rookie Bulls player. Meanwhile, Ben plays Phil Knight, who is Sonny's boss. The stacked cast also includes Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis, and Chris Tucker. Damian Delano Young stars as Michael; however, his appearances are rare. So, where can you watch Air? Keep reading to find out.

Source: MGM

Where can you stream 'Air'?

Air was created by Amazon Studios which gave off the impression that the movie would premiere on Prime Video. However, that is not the case. Air was released on April 5 and is currently only playing in theaters. It is not available to stream on Prime Video or on any other streaming service for that matter. This is Amazon Studio’s first movie to premiere in theaters since Mindy Kaling’s Late Night in 2019.

The exact reason why Amazon Studios exclusively released Air in theaters is unknown. However, a film released in theaters does tend to fare better during awards season.

When will 'Air' be available to stream?