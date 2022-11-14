The Adventure Continues on 'Alaskan Bush People' for the Brown Family and the 'Integrity'
On Alaskan Bush People, the "Integrity" boat has been a big part of the Brown family's life. The Discovery Channel captured when Billy Brown took his kids to inspect the ship and informed them that he wanted to buy it. After buying it, the family didn't hesitate to make memories on the boat. In one episode, Ami Brown cooked breakfast on the ship for the entire family during their fishing trip.
The Brown family ended up giving the "Integrity" to another family. Years later, they discovered it was available for them to own again and they immediately jumped at the opportunity. With the ship in their possession after the death of their father, Billy's children embark on the newest chapter of their lives. Keep reading to learn more about the "Integrity" boat.
The "Integrity" still makes appearances on 'Alaskan Bush People.'
Noah always felt like a piece of him was missing, and he realized it was Alaska. Noah and his wife, Rhain, wanted nothing more than to do what Billy and Ami did when they were younger — start their own lives in the Alaska bush.
The latest episode of Alaskan Bush People showed Brown family members Noah, Eli, Rain, Gabe, and Snowbird (Bird) out on rough Alaskan waters in their family boat, the "Integrity," heading to Mosman.
Before hitting rough waters, Instagram clips revealed that the journey began with just Noah, Rain, Eli, and Bird. Noah left behind his youngest son, Adam, and his wife, Rhain, because he wanted Eli to experience Alaska for the first time.
"I'm really excited for this next chapter of my life because for Eli it's still the first," Noah said in the video. "And I'd love for the first chapter of his life to have Alaska in it."
Noah's mission was to look for property outside the fishing village of Petersburg. Technology allows people to buy houses online without physically seeing the property. Still, Noah wanted to see the property before jumping the gun and buying a place he may not like — hence, the voyage with Rain at the ship's helm. Before Gabe joined, the group traveled from Juneau to Petersburg.
Gabe left the ranch and met up with the group in Petersburg to help them during the trip.
Another Instagram clip revealed that the group decided to head to Mosman Island because it's where Billy and Ami began their Alaskan bush life. However, the journey to Mosman became dangerous as dark clouds loomed over the "Integrity." The captain, Rain, had to overcome the storm, which caused heavy rain and crashing waves. In addition to the storm, Rain had to navigate through the Wrangell Narrows, a shallow and winding channel.
"The Wrangell Narrows is a notoriously dangerous passage filled with changing depths, underwater rock formations, and sunken boats," the narrator said.
While the voyage was difficult due to the weather conditions, some of the Brown family members on the ship also found it difficult because the boat brought fond members of their deceased father, Billy.
Bird joined the trip on the "Integrity" to find herself.
Bird was one of the Brown family members who took Billy's death the hardest. She was disappointed after reading her dad's journal where he promised to write his family members letters, but there weren't any. Ami decided to write her a letter from her and Billy and told Bird to read it when she arrived at Mosman, Alaska. Rain tagged along to support Bird.
At one point, the Browns gave the "Integrity" to another family.
The Browns decided to give the "Integrity" away to another family who wanted to live a lifestyle similar to bush people. Under the assumption that they would buy the boat, Bear Brown surprised them with news that they would give the family the ship for free because that's how Billy got the boat, through a handshake tradition.
"The first boast we ever brought, I was a little baby. Dad was given it by a handshake, and that’s one thing we've always tried to pass on and to live by, the code of the bush,” Bear explained.
The Brown family eventually bought the "Integrity" again.
Four years after giving the boat away, Bear, Rain, and Bird were visiting Alaska when Billy informed them that the "Integrity" was up for sale at the Hoonah Harbor. Billy instructed them to find the ship and ensure its safety before returning to Washington.
During their search at the Hoonah Harbor, the three stumble upon a red and black ship resembling the "Integrity" but with the word "Riptide" on it. Bear then recognized that the red boat had the same small hatch door the "Integrity" had when it was white. Once they realized it was their old ship, they expressed their happiness but were disappointed that the boat had a bad paint job.
The Brown family has relied on the "Integrity" over the years and will likely continue to rely on it in the future as they navigate the next chapter in their lives.
Check out new episodes of Alaskan Bush People every Sunday on the Discovery Channel.