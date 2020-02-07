We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > Keanu Reeves
keanu-reeves-alexandra-grant-1581091599583.png
Source: Getty Images

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant on the red carpet

What Is Alexandra Grant’s Net Worth? Inside Keanu’s Girlfriend’s Career

By

Although she may be best known as Keanu Reeves’s girlfriend, Alexandra Grant is not dependent on her boyfriend for her income. In fact, Alexandra, who is a prominent visual artist, is fairly wealthy in her own right. 

Alexandra’s career as an artist

Prior to being publicly spotted with Keanu, Alexandra was already well-known in high art circles. Her work involves collaboration with artists, linguists, philosophers, and writers, and she uses text from well-known thinkers and writers to inspire her art. 

She’s exhibited her art in galleries all across the country, including the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, the Contemporary Museum in Baltimore, and the Harris Lieberman Gallery in New York. 