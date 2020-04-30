Addison Rae, the D'Amelio Sisters, and More Are Participating in the #ALLinChallenge

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered day-to-day life across America, with all non-essential workers working from home and most parents having to homeschool for the first time ever . The disease has also left a lot of people without access to food, removing any sense of food security for some families across the country.

Right now, there are over 100 sweepstakes and over 100 auctions on the All In Challenge website for you to enter. The foundation's site outlines that it will "hopefully raise tens of millions of dollars to tackle this problem head-on" through these sweepstakes and auctions.

For the "challenge," online influencers, celebrities, and professional sports players are offering individual sweepstakes of experiences, priceless items, and even movie roles as parts of their packages. Each influencer who participates in the challenge makes a video explaining how they're joining the All In Challenge, detailing what their fans can win in their sweepstakes, and challenge three others to do the same.

"Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing," the organization's "About Us" page reads. "Among those most in need: students who rely on currently closed schools for several of their meals each week; the newly unemployed who are facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population sequestered in their homes without access to food."

The All In Challenge was started by Fanatics founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin, who wanted to start a foundation to tackle food insecurity, especially during the time of COVID-19.

How to enter to win any of the All In Challenge sweepstakes.

If you're looking to win the package your favorite celebrity or influencer is offering, you just have to click the link they've provided to enter. The link will direct you to the All In Challenge website, where you can buy entries to win. Entries start at $10 for 10 entries to win, going all the way up to a $100 donation for 200 entries. According to most of the sweepstakes, "100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry."

Source: Getty Images

Some have limits as to how many times you can enter, capping it at one $100 donation. You can enter for experiences like a "walk-on role" in Leonardo DiCaprio's next film Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese; make a cameo in a Shawn Mendes music video; or be Ellen Degeneres' next co-host on her show.

Tom Brady even held an auction for the #ALLinChallenge, offering dinner or a workout after his first home game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and tickets to said game, of course), as well as his jersey and cleats. His package brought in a whopping $800,000 for the cause, according to ESPN. Other big-ticket packages include Meek Mill's Rolls-Royce Phantom, which auctioned for $320,000, and 18-holes of golf with Peyton Manning for $525,000.

I've accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE @allinchallenge. Watch this video and go the link in my bio to see what we’re donating. Thank you for coming together with me to help the most vulnerable during this difficult time! 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/SDYqUMLmJH — addison rae (@whoisaddison) April 29, 2020

Addison's package offers a three-day, four-night stay in Los Angeles, where you'll go to Disneyland with her and her mom, Sheri Easterling (with the FastPass experience, of course), as well as a $1,000 shopping trip with the mother-daughter duo. Each sweepstakes and auction has an end date, so act fast if you want to enter for any of these once in a lifetime experiences.