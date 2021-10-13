The Host of 'Alter Ego' Has Been on TV for Years on Some of Your Favorite Shows

Alter Ego is hosted by Rocsi Diaz , and she's been hosting shows for years including 106 & Park and Dating Naked. She was also a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and has worked in radio. At one point, she was the DJ at a radio station in Chicago. In the role, she was called the "Midday Mami," according to the Chicago Tribune .

Although Rocsi has seen a lot of success now, she's been to her fair share of auditions for the roles she's had. The Chicago Tribune spoke with her in 2005 about her getting the job at 106 & Park. She waited in line with thousands of other people who wanted the same role.

"I was out there from 7 o'clock the night before," Rocsi said to the publication, adding that she slept in her friend's car during the process.