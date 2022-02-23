Aly and AJ Will Play a Former Pop Duo on ABC's 'The Good Doctor'By Bianca Piazza
Feb. 23 2022, Published 5:11 p.m. ET
Did you have Disney Channel's time-travel sitcom Phil of the Future playing on repeat in 2004? Was "Potential Breakup Song" your jam back in 2007? If so, you're more than likely a fan of Aly and AJ Michalka. The songwriter sisters and actresses make up pop duo Aly & AJ. And though the "Slow Dancing" singers have a solid thing going in real life, their relationship will be a bit shaky in their guest appearance on ABC's The Good Doctor.
That's right! The soft indie pop stars will appear on the March 7, 2022, episode of ABC's hit Freddie Highmore–led medical drama The Good Doctor, as reported by TVLine.
The show follows Freddie's Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon with savant syndrome working at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Though he faces many challenges in life, practicing medicine and saving lives come naturally to the gifted surgeon. His neurotypical colleagues aren't always welcoming, but Shaun manages to meet open-minded medical professionals along the way.
So, how will Aly and AJ Michalka fit into the melodramatic storyline? Let's discuss what we know about the former Disney gals' characters thus far.
Aly and AJ will play former pop duo Lexi and Nelly, respectively.
In the episode titled “Yippee Ki-Yay,” a sisterly bond is plagued by an unfortunate event. See, Lexi and Nelly were a famous musical duo just like Aly & AJ, but when Nelly survives a brutal car accident, she's left with injuries that rob her of her beautiful singing voice. Though tragic, the incident didn't stop Lexi from continuing to pursue her dreams of superstardom. As Nelly suffered, Lexi moved on.
With the help of Shaun and Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Henderson), Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) will take on AJ's Nelly as a patient, as Nelly risks her health to undergo a procedure that may or may not salvage her voice. Lexi (who must feel some sort of guilt) will visit her beloved sister at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, and we're expecting oodles of tension.
Where else have we seen Aly and AJ Michalka?
Aside from their four studio albums — the latest being 2021's A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun — the familiar faces have done plenty acting work since starring in Disney Channel's 2006 original movie Cow Belles.
AJ has lent her talented voice to animated shows like Steven Universe and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and played the recurring role of music teacher Lainey Lewis in The Goldbergs. AJ reprised her character Lainey Lewis for ABC's The Goldbergs spinoff series Schooled — which only lasted two seasons.
Aly is known for playing hot-tempered best friend Rhiannon alongside Emma Stone's Olive Penderghast in the 2010 hit comedy Easy A. She also starred in the CW's sci-fi series iZombie and its short-lived drama Hellcats, as well as 2009's musical comedy Bandslam.
We're looking forward to seeing the singing sisters reunite on the small screen come March!
New episodes of The Good Doctor return Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC, before Aly and AJ's episode on March 7.