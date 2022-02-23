Aly and AJ Will Play a Former Pop Duo on ABC's 'The Good Doctor'

That's right! The soft indie pop stars will appear on the March 7, 2022, episode of ABC's hit Freddie Highmore–led medical drama The Good Doctor, as reported by TVLine.

The show follows Freddie's Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon with savant syndrome working at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Though he faces many challenges in life, practicing medicine and saving lives come naturally to the gifted surgeon. His neurotypical colleagues aren't always welcoming, but Shaun manages to meet open-minded medical professionals along the way.