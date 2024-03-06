'Love Is Blind' Star Amy Cortés Refers to Brother as Her "Wish Upon a Star" (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for those not caught up on Season 6 of Love Is Blind. It's hard to believe how quickly Season 6 of Love Is Blind has flown by! From the beginning of this romantic journey to now, it feels like the blink of an eye. But here we are, already at the eagerly awaited finale, where all the emotions are heightened as families come together to celebrate the couples' special day.

In the finale, fans witness the culmination of love stories as couples exchange vows. Now, the only pair from Season 6 to say "I do" is Johnny McIntrye and Amy Cortés. As the bride walks down the aisle, she's not alone; Amy's escorted by her father, David, and her younger brother, David Jr, whom viewers have heard about throughout the season. On that note, let's take a closer look at Amy's younger brother and the role he plays in her life!

'Love Is Blind' contestant Amy Cortés is very close with her younger brother.

In the Season 6 premiere, Amy confides in Johnny about her upbringing. Originally from Puerto Rico, she moved to the United States at the age of 5. She recalls the challenges of fitting in and making friends, disclosing that her dad would have to beg people at Church to spend time with her.

Just two years later, Amy became a big sister! She affectionately calls her brother her "wish upon a star" because, one night, she wished for a little brother while looking up at the sky. That very night, her mother excitedly announced her pregnancy, and Amy's wish came true with the arrival of a baby boy whom she considers "her person.

In the next episode, Amy delves deeper into her life, disclosing to Johnny that her younger brother, David, has ADHD and is on the autism spectrum. She expresses her primary concern and priority in life, emphasizing that she's her little brother's main support. While her father is his legal guardian, Amy acknowledges the potential future responsibility of being a caretaker if anything were to happen to her dad.

"My main fear and my main priority in this life until, you know, I have kids, is my brother," Amy explains. "If something were to happen, I would need my husband to love my family as much as I do and to be there with me."

She stresses the importance of her future partner loving her family and being supportive, especially when it comes to caring for her brother. Thankfully, Johnny echoes her sentiments, and their mutual understanding and appreciation for family brings them even closer together.

Amy's discussions about her brother moved many fans to tears.

Since the Season 6 premiere, many Love Is Blind fans have flocked to social media to share their reactions to Amy's heartfelt conversations about her younger brother — and most have admitted to being brought to tears. "I love how Amy talks about her brother and how much she cares for him," one person said on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I like that Johnny is supportive, and I believe he'd 100 [percent] support her in supporting her brother."

Amy crying about her brother on love is blind has me sobbing 🥹❤️ — gabs (@Gabrielitaa8) February 16, 2024

A second Love Is Blind viewer added, "I am so happy that ppl are having the necessary conversations. Amy speaking about her brother with autism is a big thing. A lot of ppl say they would support their spouse, but when placed in that circumstance, it's too much for them to be a caretaker."

"Absolutely love Amy, she seems like such a fun and loving person," a third X user wrote. "The way she speaks about her brother is just so precious."

amy’s relationship with her brother is how I feel about my brother. what a beautiful friendship and relationship they have. hearing johnny be so supportive is the best. #LoveisBlind — jen (@annabethstrace) February 15, 2024