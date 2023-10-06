Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Season 5 of 'Love Is Blind' Features Less Engagements Than Usual and Even Fewer Weddings Only two couples make it to the altar in Season 5 of 'Love Is Blind' and fans are anxious to know if either of them actually get married. By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 6 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Gist: Season 5 of Love Is Blind features just three engagements, which is unusual for the series.

However, there is another proposal and engagement viewers don't get to see this season.

One couple breaks up before they even get to their wedding day.

Article continues below advertisement

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 5. Season 5 of Love Is Blind marks many firsts for the Netflix series. We have just three engagements, whereas there are typically at least four, and one couple breaks up before their wedding day, which is a pretty huge shock. And it makes you wonder who actually gets married on Love Is Blind.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Season 5 also brings the drama in the form of a tangled web between four of the cast members when it's revealed that two of them dated prior to being on the show. Again, this is the first time that has happened on Love Is Blind. Even if it is a wonder that this hasn't happened before, since singles for any given season are cast from the same U.S. city. There's a lot going on and surprisingly, the weddings are the least of that in some ways.

Who gets married on 'Love Is Blind' Season 5?

As of Episode 9, none of the weddings happen, which is another aspect of Season 5 that is new for viewers. Typically, by this time, we have more momentum on the weddings. But, since there are just two weddings this time around, it makes more sense to keep them both in the finale. And if we had to guess, we would say there may not be any happy endings this season.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

We already know that JP and Taylor don't make it to the altar. They break up before they even get back home from the Mexico trip that all of the engaged couples take. And there are no clues to suggest these two got back together after filming ended. Which, let's be honest, is probably for the best.

Article continues below advertisement

Lydia and Milton end Episode 9 in an argument, which doesn't bode well for their future. And Lydia seems to have a lot of small issues with Milton that he isn't super concerned about. Milton's family is also incredibly skeptical about the experiment, which doesn't look well for their future together.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to Stacy and Izzy, the most passion we see between them is when they are ganging up on Johnie and laying into her. Stacy also has concerns about Izzy's job and finances, and that doesn't make for a solid future beyond the altar. Of course we have to wait until the finale to see what happens, but the two remaining couples from Season 5 aren't exactly the strongest.

Another Season 5 couple got engaged, but the relationship didn't make it to air.

Every season of Love Is Blind, there are other couples who either get together and don't make it into the episode or even get married, but apparently aren't dramatic enough to make it into the second half of the season. For the fifth season, we have Renee and Carter. They reportedly get engaged and even travel to Mexico with the other couples, but we don't see any of this in the edited episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix