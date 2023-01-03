Distractify
(l-r) Daisy and Amy Roloff
Source: Instagram

Amy Roloff's New Dog Makes an Appearance on 'Little People, Big World'

Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga - Author
By

Jan. 3 2023, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

The 24th season of Little People, Big World continues to chronicle the lives of the Roloff family, consisting of members who live with dwarfism. Though matriarch Amy Roloff divorced her ex-husband Matt in 2016, she still remains a major focus of the show as she maintains a relationship with her children. In 2021, she also remarried a real estate agent named Chris Marek. Chris would subsequently make multiple appearances on the show alongside Amy.

But since her divorce, Chris hasn't been the only new addition to her family. In late 2022, Amy Roloff and Chris Marek welcomed a new dog into their lives. Amy has already shared several lovely pictures of their new furry friend, who will soon make her television debut on the latest episode of Little People, Big World.

Get to know Amy Roloff's new dog.

Amy Roloff's new dog will make an appearance on 'Little People, Big World.'

The start of the new year marks a new chapter for Season 24 of Little People, Big World. The episode description reads: "The gates open for pumpkin season and Matt wonders if the kids will come. Amy and Chris join Zach and family on an RV camping trip. Also, Matt shows Amy and Chris the refurbished farmhouse rental property and he makes an announcement that stuns Amy."

Amidst the drama that is sure to unfold during this fall event, Amy's new dog also makes her first appearance on the show.

That being said, Amy has certainly introduced her dog to the world before. In an Instagram post from late October 2022, Amy shared a selfie next to her new rescue dog, Daisy May. In the post caption, Amy wrote that Daisy has been with the family for over 10 months at the time and that she "fits in great" in her life with Chris.

According to outlets like InTouch, Amy officially broke the news about her new dog in a series of Instagram stories posted on Oct. 9.

Evidently, she adores the new pup, with Amy having already called her a "part of [her] family" after spending plenty of time with her.

And like any good pet owner, Amy has not been shy with pictures of Daisy. On Christmas Eve 2022, the LPBW star posted an adorable picture of Daisy wearing a Santa hat while resting in the snow in anticipation of a white Christmas. A few days later, she also shared a photo of Daisy frolicking with some other dogs.

Daisy is expected to appear in tonight's episode of Little People, Big World. As of this writing, it is not yet confirmed whether or not the show will return for a 25th season.

The latest episode of Little People, Big World premieres tonight at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

