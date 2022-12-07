Zach Roloff and His Family Are the Only Roloffs Left on ‘Little People, Big World'

We as the audience have been able to watch Zach and Tori's love unfold since the very beginning. As you may remember way back in Season 10, Zach and Tori met on Roloff Farms when she was working there during pumpkin season.They originally bonded over their love of soccer and quickly started dating.

Zach and Tori got tied on July 25, 2015. On their sixth wedding anniversary, Tori posted a tribute to Zach on her Instagram, writing, "Six years with my best friend. Six years of laughter. Six years of being heard. Six years of dreaming. Six years of building a family. Six years of growing. Six years of celebrating. Six years of being loved by you. I love you, Zachary. Today. Tomorrow. Always."