Zach Roloff and His Family Are the Only Roloffs Left on ‘Little People, Big World'
Zach Roloff is the last man standing.
No, we're not talking about the Tim Allen TV series; Zach is the only Roloff left on Little People, Big World. Luckily, a lot of his family is still very active on Instagram so we're able to stay up to date with what they're up to.
But as for Zach, we've been watching him since he was 15 years old and we're still able to watch him grow as an adult, a husband, and a father. But in case you haven't watched in a couple years (the show is in its 23rd season and we know it's hard to keep up sometimes!), here's a little recap of Zach's family.
Zach Roloff married his wife, Tori, in 2015.
We as the audience have been able to watch Zach and Tori's love unfold since the very beginning. As you may remember way back in Season 10, Zach and Tori met on Roloff Farms when she was working there during pumpkin season.They originally bonded over their love of soccer and quickly started dating.
Zach and Tori got tied on July 25, 2015. On their sixth wedding anniversary, Tori posted a tribute to Zach on her Instagram, writing, "Six years with my best friend. Six years of laughter. Six years of being heard. Six years of dreaming. Six years of building a family. Six years of growing. Six years of celebrating. Six years of being loved by you. I love you, Zachary. Today. Tomorrow. Always."
Zach and Tori Roloff have three kids!
Just like his twin brother, Jeremy, Zach and Tori have three kids. Their first son, Jackson Kyle Roloff, was born on May 12, 2017. In a post on Instagram, Zach said, "Hi my name is Jackson! I like peeing when dad and mom are changing my diaper, eating, and sleeping. They say I have TaG abilities."
Zach and Tori's daughter, Lilah Ray Roloff, was born on Nov. 19, 2019. In an Instagram post celebrating Lilah's first birthday, Tori wrote:
"365 days!! I cannot believe we have gotten to spend an entire year with this sweet girl!! She has fit in so perfectly with our family... Lilah is standing (assisted). She still has only two teeth but is working hard on another! Lilah got glasses! She’s not a huge fan of cake but donuts may be this girl's thing. Sweet girl is moving all over and gates have officially been put up everywhere in the Roloff house. She is still obsessed as ever with her big brother! We love you so much Lilah girl!! Happy birthday!!"
Zach and Tori's third child, Josiah Luke Roloff, was just born on April 30, 2022. In a post honoring his birth, Tori wrote, "Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke... You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime!"
Tori, who was set to celebrate her own birthday just three days later, added that Josiah's birth was the "best birthday present ever!"