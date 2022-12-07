Jeremy Roloff Has Three Adorable Kids — Let's Meet 'Em!
When we first met the Roloff family, the year was 2006. George W. Bush was still the president, and the controversial Iraq War was very much in the heat of battle. Taylor Swift's debut album of the same name came out. The Pittsburg Steelers won the Super Bowl. Crash won Best Picture at the Oscars. Olivia Palermo was the 'it girl' of the moment. And the Roloff kids were 8, 12, and 15.
Well, a lot has changed over the past 16 years for our Little People, Big World stars. Not only are the kids all grown up, but they have kids of their own. Let's check in with Jeremy Roloff to see what he's up to!
Jeremy Roloff married his wife, Audrey, in 2014.
We've all watched Jeremy and Audrey's relationship grow and blossom. You may remember that Jeremy and Audrey originally were set up on a blind date during college. They preceded to be friends for two years before entering into a long-distance relationship as they attended different colleges.
Jeremy and Audrey tied the knot on Sept. 20, 2014. Their union was covered on the show and can be seen in Season 13 of Little People, Big World.
On the one-year anniversary of their wedding, Audrey took to Instagram to commemorate the day.
"ONE YEAR!!" she wrote. "Jeremy, I've loved you more each day. You aren't the man I married just one year ago. You are more than that man. You melt my heart and make it stronger at the same time. I never feel deserving of the love you continue to give me... Thank you for writing me notes on my bathroom window, for buying my favorite chocolate after a bad day, for waking up to get me coffee when I worked at 3 a.m. every day... I can't help but tell you all the time how thankful I am to be called your wife, to share your last name, and to one day raise your children..."
Speaking of children...
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have three kids together!
Jeremy and Audrey have three children. Their first child, Ember Jean Roloff, was born on Sept. 10, 2017. Three days after her birth, Jeremy posted a picture to Instagram, writing, "She's absolutely beautiful - a face that draws you in... Welcome to our family Ember Jean, we're so excited to meet you. May you be a glowing, fierce, and radiant light in this world."
Jeremy and Audrey's second child, Bode James Roloff, was born on Jan. 8, 2020. Jeremy captioned his announcement, "He’s here! ... Welcome to the family son!"
As of this writing, Jeremy and Audrey's third child just celebrated his first birthday! Radley Knight Roloff came into the world on Nov. 8, 2021. Jeremy captioned his announcement, saying, "Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff! Born the 8th of November at 6:32 a.m. Audrey Roloff showed immense strength and surrender and I’m completely amazed at her. The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy."
On top of raising his three kids, Jeremy and Audrey also have a New York Times bestseller, A Love Letter Life, and a well known podcast, Beating 50 Percent.
Cheers to you, Jeremy and family!
Make sure to catch Jeremy on new episodes of Little People, Big World, airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.