Who Is Andra Day Dating? Spoiler Alert: It's Not Brad Pitt

Feb. 9 2024, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

Andra Day speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Press Conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Feb. 8, 2024 in Las Vegas
Singer, actor, and activist extraordinaire Andra Day will be performing at the Super Bowl ahead of the big game between the San Francisco '49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Naturally, the "Lift Every Voice and Sing" artist taking center stage has fans wondering more about her life outside of the spotlight.

And obviously, our curiosity has drifted to who she is dating.

There were those Brad Pitt hookup rumors that circulated in 2021. But is Andra with anyone now? Here's what we know about her relationship status heading into Super Bowl Sunday.

Andra Day at the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt on Feb. 3, 2024
So, is Andra Day dating anyone right now?

It was after she played Billie Holiday in her Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated turn in The United States vs. Billie Holiday that Andra was supposedly dating A-list actor Brad Pitt — except as she told Billboard, the two never even met.

“We’re not dating," she confirmed about the speculation. "We don’t even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day.”

We'll admit to being disappointed that Andra and Brad weren't a thing, but who is she actually dating if it's not the famed actor?

By all accounts, Andra is currently single. She was previously rumored to be in a relationship with a chef named Don Bowie, but Andra never commented publicly about whether that was true.

Perhaps she will meet a handsome football player in Las Vegas at the Super Bowl.

While her future is unknown, Andra has been very transparent about preparing for a potential family, appearing in the documentary, Eggs Over Easy: Black Women and Fertility.

Andra Day may be single now, but she hopes to have a family someday, partner or no partner.

Andra opened up about the decision to consider freezing her eggs in the OWN documentary.

“I always thought I would have more time," she relatably confessed on camera.

Andra also said, “There’s the idea that as women, we are supposed to have babies, and we are supposed to give birth. You’re a difficult woman if you’re not thinking about kids. Then, if there’s an issue with it, you’re somehow broken.”

Andra said she likes the idea of adopting children, and she plans to freeze her eggs, but she says it's a journey that she is going through.

Meanwhile, it seems there doesn't need to be a partner in the picture for the actor to start a family when she is ready.

For now, Andra is focused on her big moment at the Super Bowl singing what she has referred to as "the Black national anthem."

“More than anything, it’s an honor," the star said ahead of the once-in-a-lifetime performance. "It’s exciting. And it feels intentional. I like to do things with intention and with purpose.”

Always one to be honest, Andra also said she is nervous and will be "shaking like hell" when her moment comes.

Don't worry, Andra. We are all rooting for you from home!

