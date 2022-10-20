Andrew From 'Love Is Blind' Fake Cried on Camera, and We're Calling Him Out

As a frequent crier and major sad girl, I know a good sob when I see one. It becomes increasingly hard to speak. Hard to breathe. You lose control of yourself. You start using your sleeve as a tissue. It's both messy and therapeutic at the same time.

That said, I am genuinely impressed by the actors who are able to wail on cue. Bravo! Perhaps Andrew from Love Is Blind Season 3 could take a few pointers from you. Because let me tell you, that man cannot cry nor can he even attempt to fake it.