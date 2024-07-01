Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC Late TLC Star Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's Ex-Husband Revealed Her First Baby Daddy's Name Anna kept the father of her first daughter, Kaitlyn, a secret before she died in December 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 1 2024, Published 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@annamariecaldwell

Article continues below advertisement

Anna's passing came after a lengthy battle with stage 4 adrenal cancer. The reality star had two children during her life — her daughters Kylee and Kaitlyn. Anna was a devoted mom who often shared how much she loved her children on her social media accounts. Since her death, the children have lived separate lives because they do not share the same father. Here's what we know about Anna's baby daddies and why one of them sued Mama June.

Article continues below advertisement

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell had two baby daddies before she died in December 2023.

Anna only shared one of her baby daddies with the world before she died. Her first child, Kaitlyn, was born in 2012. Throughout her life, Anna never shared who Kaitlyn's biological father was, and his current whereabouts are unknown. However, her ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, revealed Kaityln's father's name, Caleb Clark, in court, but more on that later.

A few years after Kaitlyn was born, Anna married Michael Cardwell in 2014. The pair were married for three years, and Michael is the biological father of Anna's daughter, Kylee, born in 2015. In April 2015, she announced on Facebook that they were separated and had changed their romantic statuses.

Article continues below advertisement

"For those who hasn’t [sic] seen mine and Michael status we are separated it’s just a lot on both of us and have a lot to thinking about but this is only temporary right now," Anna said at the time, per InTouch Weekly. "But I love him and always will no matter where this goes so people I ask don’t be blowing up my inbox [please] and thank [you].”

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Cardwell's ex-husband, Michael, sued her mom, Mama June, for custody.

Although Anna and Michael split up, he remained active in both of her daughters' lives. When she died in December 2023, he took sole custody of Kylee, while Mama June took custody of Kaitlyn. However, one week after Anna died, Michael sued June to have custody of Kaitlyn as well

According to The U.S. Sun, Michael shared that Anna's first baby daddy, Caleb Clark, never took a DNA test to prove he was Kaitlyn's father nor supported her. Michael said the evidence shows the father has no legal right to Kaitlyn.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael also doesn't think Kaitlyn should live with Anna's mom. In the court documents, he argued that he had "fully and completely undertaken a permanent, unequivocal, committed, and responsible parental role." He also stated he "engaged in consistent caretaking of the child and established a bonded and dependent relationship with the child," which was fostered by Anna over the years. According to him, Anna agreed that Michael's visitations for his biological child, Kylee, would also include Kaitlyn due to their bond.

Article continues below advertisement

"Both petitioner and parent understood, acknowledged, accepted and behaved as though the petitioner is a parent of the child and accepted full and permanent responsibilities as a parent of the child without expectation of financial compensation," the documents read.